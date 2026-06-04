Chase Elliott to run scheme designed by Children’s patients at EchoPark race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will again sport a paint scheme designed by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients at EchoPark Speedway, as part of his foundation’s Desi9n to Drive program.
The program began in 2017 as a collaboration between Elliott’s foundation, NAPA Auto Parts, Hendrick Motorsports and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. In the 10th season of the program, Elliott will sport a race uniform and paint scheme designed by 8-year-old Maximus Peace and 9-year-old Noelle Springer at the Quaker State 400 on July 12.
Peace was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just 2 years old and is insulin-dependent. Springer was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 5. Springer rang the bell on chemotherapy treatment more than a year ago.
The foundation said in a news release that the two display a “glowing, can-do approach to life.”
Alongside Elliott, the pair helped reveal their paint scheme design at Truist Park on Wednesday. Both lit up at the sight of their artwork on the No. 9 car.
Beth Buursema, director of corporate and community giving at Children’s, said in the news release that the program had given Peace and Springer a chance to share stories through their artwork and experience a “once-in-a-lifetime moment.”
Last season, the Dawsonville native and 2020 NASCAR champion won his hometown race sporting a livery designed by 12-year-old Rhealynn Mills, a pediatric cancer patient at Children’s.
Elliott said in the release that it was “really unbelievable” to put his No. 9 car in victory lane in the ninth year of the program. He added that he is hopeful to bring home the win again this year and spread more awareness to patient stories at Children’s.