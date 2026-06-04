Sports Chase Elliott to run scheme designed by Children’s patients at EchoPark race The Dawsonville native won the Quaker State 400 last season in a livery designed by 12-year-old Rhealynn Mills. NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott, pictured here in June 2025, will run a paint scheme designed by two Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patients at next month's Quaker State 400. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 10 minutes ago Share

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will again sport a paint scheme designed by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients at EchoPark Speedway, as part of his foundation’s Desi9n to Drive program. The program began in 2017 as a collaboration between Elliott’s foundation, NAPA Auto Parts, Hendrick Motorsports and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. In the 10th season of the program, Elliott will sport a race uniform and paint scheme designed by 8-year-old Maximus Peace and 9-year-old Noelle Springer at the Quaker State 400 on July 12.

Peace was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just 2 years old and is insulin-dependent. Springer was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 5. Springer rang the bell on chemotherapy treatment more than a year ago. The foundation said in a news release that the two display a “glowing, can-do approach to life.” Alongside Elliott, the pair helped reveal their paint scheme design at Truist Park on Wednesday. Both lit up at the sight of their artwork on the No. 9 car.