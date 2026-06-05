HBCU pre-draft showcase game moving to Atlanta

Team Robinson defensive back Coemba Jones Jr. (5), of Albany State, reacts after a missed field goal-attempt by Team Gaither during the first half of the HBCU Legacy Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Derick Hingle/AP)

The accompanying career fair and the many HBCU institutions in and near Atlanta were factors in the move.

The accompanying career fair and the many HBCU institutions in and near Atlanta were factors in the move.

The game will be played at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium Feb. 27, 2027. It will be televised by the NFL Network.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, a showcase game for top NFL draft prospects from historically Black colleges and universities, is moving from New Orleans to Atlanta.

The announcement was made Friday by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which presents the game and will hold its annual induction ceremony Saturday at the College Football Hall of Fame.

A significant reason for the change was the accompanying career fair for HBCU students and recent graduates, according to organizers. The many HBCU institutions in Atlanta and within driving distance made it a preferable location for what is billed as the largest HBCU career fair in the country.

“Atlanta represents tremendous growth and opportunity for the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl and the young people we serve,” Doug Williams, the MVP of Super Bowl 22 and a co-founder of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement.

“We believe this next chapter will elevate the experience for our students, fans, partners, and NFL scouts while continuing to honor the proud traditions and lasting impact of HBCU football.”