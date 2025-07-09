Sports Daily: Robots in the outfield

Hey y’all.

MLB All-Star “week” is just about on us.

Wanna read about some robots?

Quick links: Acuña homers twice | All-Star eats | The Hawks brotherhood

ANDROID MVP

Credit: Courtesy photo/Turf Tank Credit: Courtesy photo/Turf Tank

It takes a lot of work to put together an All-Star Game.

“It’s hundreds of people at the club and MLB that are working on it,” Jeremiah Yolkut, the league’s senior vice president for global events, told me Tuesday at Truist Park.

“And then it gets out to the thousands when you talk about the vendors and the production partners and all the other people that are close to making it happen.”

Those folks are great, I’m sure. But let’s not forget the nonhuman helpers, sir.

Specifically the trio of lime green, paint-toting robots responsible for rolling around and putting that massive All-Star Game logo on Truist Park’s outfield grass.

What? You thought it was a stencil and some spray paint?

Nah.

These 120-pound bad boys from Turf Tank — a Marietta-based company with 4,000 customers around the globe — take cues from a souped-up version of your average GPS.

Just upload the route, and they’re off. Doesn’t matter if it’s lines on a football field or a roughly 180-by-150-foot star with a stylized “ASG” in the middle.

“An (autonomous) tractor or a car doesn’t have to be accurate within 1 centimeter,” president and founder Jason Aldridge said. “It can be off a little bit. Our technology has to be perfect because we’re leaving a trail of paint behind.”

Credit: Courtesy photo/Turf Tanks Credit: Courtesy photo/Turf Tanks

Aldridge dreamed the whole thing up in his Acworth living room while watching “Shark Tank.” He pitched the idea to his then 16-year-old son, who wasn’t impressed.

He did it anyway.

He teamed up with a Dutch technology company, used his existing connections from working at Hudl (the now-ubiquitous sports software platform) and boom — it’s nine years later and his machines are sprinkling gallon upon gallon of green dye all over precious pieces of Truist Park turf.

With the blessing of Atlanta’s Sodfather, longtime Braves grounds crew chief Ed Mangan, of course.

“It’s amazing the number of people that are gonna see the field in the next seven days,” Aldridge said. “That’s gonna be pretty cool.”

Keep tabs on the AJC’s All-Star Game coverage at ajc.com/sports. And read to the bottom of this newsletter to see some of the over-the-top food offerings on tap.

AS FOR THE BRAVES …

They won for the first time in a week (and the first time this season in the state of California.)

It sure seems like Ronald Acuña Jr.’s back is OK, too.

The All-Star right fielder led off the 9-2 victory over the Athletics with a home run — then added another solo shot in the fourth. Drake Baldwin, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley also went deep.

We’re well beyond the point of wondering if the Braves’ bats have “finally woken up.” But it’s certainly a lot more fun this way.

⚾ Spencer Strider gets the start in tonight’s series finale in Sacramento (9:05 p.m. on FanDuel Sports).

⚾ Bonus links: ESPN flunks the Braves’ first half; Acuña trade hypotheticals?

KRISTAPS AND KOBE

Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP

Lauren Williams, the AJC’s resident Hawks expert, keeps bringing the offseason heat.

Exhibit A: This exclusive interview with new center Kristaps Porzingis, who called Atlanta “a perfect scenario” that he’ll “fit right in” to.

“I think there’s going to be more like layers to this offense that’s already pretty powerful,” he said. “But yeah, I think we can really be a force offensively.”

Exhibit B: This lovely chat with Kobe Johnson, who joined the Hawks as an undrafted free agent and will suit up for Summer League action when it tips off Friday in Las Vegas.

His brother? Current Hawks star Jalen Johnson.

“It was incredible,” the younger Johnson said of signing with Atlanta. “I mean, it’s just tears of joy at that point.”

JACKED-UP JACKETS

I’m proud of you, Tech fans. In Wednesday’s email I presented you with the opportunity to be pessimistic about Ryan Alpert, your school’s pick for athletic director.

And you said no thanks.

In fact, every single person that responded to my quiz with option A (“home run”) or option B (“seems great, but wait and see”).

Tennessee AD Danny White is a fan of the move, too. Alpert’s old boss called him “exactly the right guy to grow that place.”

TALKING FOOTBALL

🎥 D. Orlando Ledbetter sat down and watched every second of Netflix’s “Quarterback” show (unlike yours truly, who quickly skipped around in search of the juicy stuff). He came away with 10 observations about Kirk Cousins.

🏈 Tristan Wirfs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ All-Pro left tackle, reportedly had knee surgery and could miss the start of the NFL season. His team’s Week 1 opponent? Your Atlanta Falcons.

🤔 UGA’s offense is going to be an interesting thing to watch this season. Check out the latest ranking from DawgNation’s Mike Griffith to see how Gunner Stockton and Co. might fit into the SEC picture.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Henri Hollis/AJC Credit: Henri Hollis/AJC

Anyone up for a huge container full of pork rinds topped with pulled pork, beans and various barbecue sauces?

These so-called “Southern Nachos” are one of the many absurd culinary offerings available at Truist Park throughout All-Star Week.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Indigestion incarnate. But I'd do it. - Tyler Estep, host of Sports Daily

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.