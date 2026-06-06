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Georgia storms back to claim victory in super regional slugfest

UGA came back from a 7-0 deficit to win Game 1 of the series.
Georgia Bulldogs infielder Michael O’Shaughnessy (4) reacts at home plate after his solo home run during the eighth inning of their NCAA Regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Georgia Bulldogs infielder Michael O’Shaughnessy (4) reacts at home plate after his solo home run during the eighth inning of their NCAA Regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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52 minutes ago

A seven-run deficit before noon?

No biggie for the No. 3 national seed Georgia Bulldogs.

In Game 1 of a best-of-three super regional series, Georgia hit five home runs to take down No. 14 national seed Mississippi State 13-12 at Foley Field Saturday.

The day started rough for the Georgia Bulldogs, who were down 7-0 in the middle of the fourth inning.

But they got two clutch homers from Michael O’Shaughnessy, who played third base with Tre Phelps suspended for Game 1. O’Shaughnessy finished with five RBIs.

In the fifth inning, O’Shaughnessy’s two-run home run held up after the review confirmed it was fair to tie the score at 7-7, with a double from shortstop Kolby Branch plating two to give Georgia its first lead of the day, 9-7.

Trailing by two in the bottom of the eighth, O’Shaughnessy hit a three-run shot to but Georgia back in control.

Georgia starter Joey Volchko gave up seven runs, four earned, on seven hits, walking two and striking out six in five innings pitched.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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