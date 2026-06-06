Georgia storms back to claim victory in super regional slugfest

Georgia Bulldogs infielder Michael O’Shaughnessy (4) reacts at home plate after his solo home run during the eighth inning of their NCAA Regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

UGA came back from a 7-0 deficit to win Game 1 of the series.

UGA came back from a 7-0 deficit to win Game 1 of the series.

No biggie for the No. 3 national seed Georgia Bulldogs.

In Game 1 of a best-of-three super regional series, Georgia hit five home runs to take down No. 14 national seed Mississippi State 13-12 at Foley Field Saturday.

The day started rough for the Georgia Bulldogs, who were down 7-0 in the middle of the fourth inning.

But they got two clutch homers from Michael O’Shaughnessy, who played third base with Tre Phelps suspended for Game 1. O’Shaughnessy finished with five RBIs.

In the fifth inning, O’Shaughnessy’s two-run home run held up after the review confirmed it was fair to tie the score at 7-7, with a double from shortstop Kolby Branch plating two to give Georgia its first lead of the day, 9-7.