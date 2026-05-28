Rick Jackson declines Atlanta Press Club debate invitation

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debate series will continue May 31 and June 1 with debates among candidates in runoffs. U.S. The photo shows the reflection of Republican candidates for U.S. Senate during a debate ahead of the primary. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will have the stage to himself as part of two days of runoff debates hosted by in the Atlanta Press Club.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will have the stage to himself as part of two days of runoff debates hosted by in the Atlanta Press Club.

Instead, Jackson’s opponent, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, will answer questions from the panel of journalist alone while Jackson is represented by an empty podium.

Healthcare executive Rick Jackson will not be part of a debate Monday ahead the Republican gubernatorial runoff vote, citing a scheduling conflict.

It is part of a two-day series of runoff debates hosted by The Atlanta Press Club for statewide offices, congressional races and the chair of the Fulton County Commission beginning Sunday as part of its Loudermilk-Young series.

The marquee matchup Sunday will be between the Republicans in the U.S. Senate runoff — former football coach Derek Dooley and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. Both have confirmed their participation.

“Derek was the first candidate to accept the Atlanta Press Club’s invitation to debate and looks forward to making the case to Georgia voters why he’s the best candidate to defeat Jon Ossoff in November,” spokesman Connor Whitney said in a statement.

All of the debates will be available to watch live on GPB.org and The Atlanta Press Club YouTube Debate channel. Roughly half will also be aired on Georgia Public Broadcasting on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evening.