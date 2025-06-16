Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Derrick Williams out at least three weeks

Tendon tear in right leg and foot will sideline centerback, who has started 13 games.
Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams (center), here against Austin FC in May, had a goal and an assist this season before being hurt last week against NYCFC. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams (center), here against Austin FC in May, had a goal and an assist this season before being hurt last week against NYCFC. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
47 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback Derrick Williams will miss at least three weeks after suffering a partial tear of a tendon in his lower right leg and foot, according to the team.

The injury wasn’t to his Achilles tendon.

Explore‘It’s an experience’: Atlantans on why they love their clubs in Club World Cup

Williams suffered the injury in the second half of last week’s 4-0 loss at NYCFC.

Atlanta United will play at Columbus on June 25. It has six matches scheduled in the next month.

Williams has 14 appearances, including 13 starts, with one goal and one assist this season.

Atlanta United’s preferred starting back line — Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador — have been beset by injuries this season. They have started together just once this season: March 16 in a 2-1 loss to Inter Miami.

For more content about Atlanta United

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2

May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2

May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0

June 12 NYCFC 4, Atlanta United 0

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath (19) goes up for a header under pressure from Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel (15) during the first half against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta United’s starters for NYCFC not yet known because of call-ups

Atlanta United had 12 players, including 10 first-teamers, called up by their respective national teams for matches. The break ends with matches played Tuesday.

Atlanta United blown out at NYCFC

The Five Stripes are shut out for the eighth time.

Tyler Adams says US soccer team tunes out criticism from former players

The Latest

Led by Erling Haaland (center), Manchester City of England's Premier League will be one of the six teams playing Club World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other teams are Al Ain, Chelsea, Inter Miami, LAFC and Porto. (Dave Shopland/AP)

Credit: AP

Who are the 6 teams playing in Club World Cup matches in Atlanta?

‘It’s an experience’: Atlantans on why they love their clubs in Club World Cup

Four minutes could determine Atlanta United’s season

Featured

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’

Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.

Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood

Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.

27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration

27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface. He was on a rented boat with friends.