Exclusive AJC poll says Georgia Democrats want a tougher response to Trump A new AJC survey shows ‘standing up to Trump’ ranks just behind the economy among Democrats — fueling calls for a more confrontational approach. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, Unsplash)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's new poll of likely Democratic primary voters shows economic issues like jobs and inflation still rank as their top concerns. But "standing up to Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans" comes in a surprisingly close second at 20%. It underscores how deeply the GOP president continues to shape Democratic politics. It also reflects the growing pressure among left-leaning voters on their party officials to confront Trump more directly, in both rhetoric and policy.

Ossoff has also displayed more moderate tendencies, including a recent break with his party by voting for a failed GOP-backed bill to pay essential federal workers during the government shutdown. He has voted a dozen other times with other Democrats against other bills to reopen the government.

"Democrats are letting him trample the Constitution. They're letting him break laws," said Anita Byrd, a military veteran from Henry County. "And I don't understand why Congress isn't stopping him." 'Our way' But Democrats are trying — most visibly during the ongoing government shutdown. With limited leverage in a GOP-controlled Washington, party leaders are attempting to use the stalemate to demand Republicans extend expiring health care subsidies. The strategy appears to be connecting with the Democratic base. The poll shows 84% of likely Democratic primary voters blame Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown, which has furloughed hundreds of thousands of federal workers and could jeopardize food assistance benefits for 1.3 million Georgians. RELATED Donald Trump's endorsement is powerful but limited in Georgia, poll finds Among likely GOP primary voters, the view is almost a mirror image: More than three-quarters say Democrats in Congress are responsible. About 10% blame Trump and his allies and an additional 10% say both sides share fault. Ted Stone is a former Democrat who is now a proud conservative voter in Laurens County. He said he sees the merits to both sides of many arguments, but on this one he's drawing a line.