Despite a $14.6 billion surplus, state leaders say they can’t bail out SNAP

Peggy Harris (foreground) stocks the shelves at Sandy's IGA, which is the only grocery store in town, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in Sparta. Hancock County has one of the highest rates of childhood food insecurity in the country. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Kemp’s office says the state has ‘no mechanism’ to fund the program, but Democratic lawmakers say they want to find a solution.

During a news conference Monday morning, state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, said the governor could call a special session and task legislators with finding the money to keep SNAP, also known as food stamps, afloat.

Gov. Brian Kemp says there is nothing the state can do to fill in the gap, but Democrats say there are options if Republicans are willing to come to the table.

For roughly 1.3 million Georgians who rely on the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, or SNAP, that means they will have to find another way to fill their pantries.

As the federal shutdown drags on, the White House says funding for the nation’s largest food assistance program has dried up.

As the federal shutdown drags on, the White House says funding for the nation’s largest food assistance program has dried up.

Other Republican governors have said they are working on state-based solutions to fill the SNAP gap.

“We’ve been imploring them, since there’s no longer funding for these programs, please utilize the surplus that we have,” McBath said.

U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, and Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, stood beside state Democrats, echoing the call. They previously signed into a letter alongside other Democrats in Georgia’s delegation asking state leaders to use their substantial rainy day fund — $14.6 billion — to cover SNAP.

“We’re all here; we’re working,” she said. “So, hey, Gov. Kemp, call a special session. Let’s look at that budget. Let’s find the money.”

In Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry signed an emergency declaration to help fund November benefits for the elderly, disabled, and children. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he declared a state of emergency to help to provide emergency hunger relief to SNAP recipients.

But details are limited on how these states will provide benefits, and there could be barriers to how much they can do. A memo from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that states will not be reimbursed if they temporarily pick up the cost.

A spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp did not directly address whether declaring a state of emergency would grant Georgia the ability to allocate funds to SNAP recipients but said that there is “no mechanism by which the state can put money on EBT cards.”

Kemp put the onus on the Democrats. "As the impacts of the Schumer shutdown are becoming clearer for Georgians, Democrats like Senators Ossoff and Warnock still refuse to do their jobs and open the government," Kemp said Friday in a post on X.

Ife Finch Floyd, a senior economic policy analyst at the left-leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, said even if Kemp found the bipartisan support needed to call a special session to address SNAP, any plans would likely face procedural hurdles.

“If there’s no guarantee that those resources are going to be in reimbursed, it just may put a little bit more constraint on what they feel like they can really do,” she said. “We know that Georgia has a surplus in resources, but not all states do.”