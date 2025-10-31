Politics Senate poll: Ossoff riding high in Georgia; MAGA firebrand leads GOP field AJC poll shows U.S. Rep. Mike Collins leads Kemp’s choice to take on the Democratic incumbent, but many likely GOP voters are undecided. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero | Source: Getty)

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins holds an early advantage in the GOP race for Senate with a 10-point lead over his nearest rival. But with nearly 40% of the likely Republican voters undecided, the contest is far from settled. That’s according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of likely Republican primary voters that offers the clearest snapshot yet of the unpredictable race to take on Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Collins leads with 30% support, followed by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter at 20% and former football coach Derek Dooley at 12%. The poll of 1,000 likely Republican voters was conducted Oct. 15-23 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. RELATED GOP lawmakers risk Brian Kemp’s ire by supporting Mike Collins for Senate Collins’ early edge comes despite pressure from Gov. Brian Kemp and his allies, who urged him to step aside. Kemp has thrown his political network behind Dooley, betting his outsider’s pitch is the best way to consolidate GOP support and win next year. Whoever emerges will face a formidable opponent. Ossoff will be the only Senate Democratic incumbent on the ballot next year in a state President Donald Trump carried, but he also begins the race with solid support and more than $21 million on hand.

The poll underscores that dynamic. About 80% of likely Democratic primary voters approve of Ossoff’s performance, while only 10% do not. More strikingly, roughly one-fifth of GOP voters say they strongly or somewhat approve of how he’s handling his job.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will be the only Senate Democratic incumbent on the ballot next year. (Mike Stewart/AP) “Ossoff’s going to be tough to beat,” said Allen Bone, a retired executive in Columbus who has yet to make up his mind in the Senate race. “And he’s had a running head start.” The poll shows Collins leading among both moderates and conservatives, Carter performing better with minority Republican voters, and Dooley strongest among independents. But the largest bloc by far is the undecided: 38% of likely GOP primary voters say they haven’t made up their minds — including more than one-third of conservatives and older voters who form the backbone of the GOP electorate.

Even Trump’s blessing may not end it. About 36% of likely Republican primary voters say Trump’s endorsement makes it more likely they’ll vote for that candidate, and 10% say it makes them less likely. But for the majority — 53% — Trump’s support makes no difference at all. That won’t stop the trio from courting the president. Dooley met privately with Trump in August, and both Carter and Collins have raced to frame themselves as the most MAGA candidate in the race. As for Kemp, about 31% of likely Republican primary voters say his support makes them more likely to vote for a candidate, while 7% say it would dissuade them. About 62% say it has no influence on their decision. Buddy Carter (from left), Mike Collins and Derek Dooley are vying to be the Republican candidate for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat. “That endorsement crap doesn’t matter,” said Ted Stone, a Dublin telecom executive. “You can tell me the sky is purple. I know it’s blue. I do my own research.”