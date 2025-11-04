Health News AJC Poll: Georgians across parties support some vaccine mandates Vaccines may be popular, but feelings about RFK Jr. break down along party lines. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero | Source: Getty)

Vaccine policy nearly tore the nation apart during the pandemic. But solid majorities of Georgians, of all parties and age groups, support a mandate for parents to have their children vaccinated against diseases such as polio and measles. The results come from a poll conducted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 15-23, among likely Georgia voters in next year’s primary elections.

The governor’s seat is among those up for election in 2026. The primary will be held in just six months, next May. The results showed support for vaccine mandates was usually highest among the oldest voters. Among those likely to vote in the Republican primary, 60% said they supported the mandates. With Democratic primary voters, support for the vaccine mandates remained high across demographic groups — usually above 80%. With one exception: support was just 66% with Gen Zers expecting to vote Democrat.

That’s slightly less than the support for vaccine mandates among Republicans in the same age group. About 70% of Gen Z voters expecting to vote on the Republican ballot said they favored vaccine mandates.

RELATED Kemp bars local officials from requiring businesses to adopt virus restrictions Ashley Kirzinger, director of survey methodology and associate director of the Public Opinion and Survey Research Program at the health research nonprofit KFF, said KFF has been polling nationally about similar attitudes for five years. She said, in general, their findings have indicated that party identity drives vaccine feelings, not the other way around. And Democrats have long been more likely to get themselves vaccinated even for ailments like shingles, she said. “I think the entrenched party lines around COVID-19 vaccines are kind of playing out now, and having a longer tail, and having an effect on other vaccines,” she said. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP) The question in the poll was: “In your opinion, should parents be required to vaccinate their children against common childhood diseases such as measles and polio?”

Simmons, an IT architect in Stockbridge, considers himself an independent, and usually votes on the Democratic ballot. For governor, he’d vote for Geoff Duncan no matter which party Duncan claimed. And when it comes to vaccine mandates, it’s an obvious yes to Simmons, including for the COVID-19 vaccines. “I thought that it was necessary,” Simmons said. “Necessary to get the economy back up and rolling. It wasn’t about taking away the freedom. It was about giving me the freedom to enjoy my life. It’s also for my older parents, like my mother-in-law.” The AJC poll also asked what voters thought of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s performance in office so far. Kennedy has been under fire for issues including chaotic firings. Kennedy has dismissed top leaders and hundreds of workers, some of whom which had to be brought back. Those planning to vote in the Democratic primary overwhelmingly disapprove of Kennedy’s performance. Those going for the Republican ballot support Kennedy, but less strongly and by a smaller margin — 76% support overall with lots of “somewhat” support.