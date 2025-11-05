Politics

Interactive: How Ga. Democrats feel about race for governor and key state issues

AJC poll finds strong disapproval of Donald Trump and a growing distrust of the election system.
A voter enters the Cobb County Elections & Voter Registration building in Marietta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for early voting in the Georgia Public Service Commission election. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
1 hour ago

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgia Democrats think about the candidates for governor, Donald Trump’s administration and the top issues facing the state.

The poll of 1,000 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted for the AJC on Oct. 13-21 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the Democratic primary electorate based on race, sex, age and education.

Interactive: How Ga. Democrats feel about race for governor and key state issues

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Charles Minshew is the data editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In upset, Democrats win in PSC races that could affect Georgia Power bills

