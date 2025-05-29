Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

Congressional town halls in Georgia are sometimes the scene of explosive exchanges, spirited protests and violent arrests. Other times, they seem more like an extended therapy session.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson’s back-and-forth with constituents at a half-filled auditorium at Gwinnett Technical College on Wednesday definitely felt like the latter.

The Lithonia Democrat didn’t face jeering crowds or frequent disruption. But there were plenty of constituents in his deep-blue district who were upset that he and other liberals haven’t done more to block President Donald Trump’s agenda.

One questioner warned Johnson of “ticking time bombs” in the GOP-backed budget bill. Another blasted Democrats for parroting “talking points” rather than taking action. A third likened Trump’s White House to an “abusive boyfriend.”

“We need a leader. Where are the leaders?” she said. “Why are you leading me, if I am more brave than you?”

Johnson, a veteran legislator known for a cerebral approach, immediately tried to defuse the situation.

“There are a bunch of leaders out there. I’m not the only one. I’m not the best one. But I am the one who is here now. I’m trying to do my best. I’m going to support all of our leaders. Each one of us has to be a lion right now,” he said.

He then urged those fed up with Trump’s agenda to take to the streets — but to avoid violence.

“Peaceful means seem to be limited, but they do work. They take time, but at some point the dam breaks and the water gushes forward,” he said, nodding to the criticism. “Another talking point, I know.”

Gwinnett County has sued Georgia again over the new city of Mulberry, this time saying a law Gov. Brian Kemp signed requiring the county to pay some of the city’s expenses is unconstitutional, the AJC’s Alia Pharr reports.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger disqualified Democratic Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman, ruling he did not live in the metro Atlanta district long enough to be eligible, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

The Trump administration has proposed ending a four-decade-old program that mandates the hiring of minority- and women-owned businesses for federal transportation contracts, the AJC’s Emma Hurt, Mirtha Donastorg and Sara Gregory report.

Shaky ground

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

For years, the Georgia Supreme Court has warned politicians to think twice about asking them to overturn elections or disqualify candidates. The bottom line: if you’re going to ask, you’d better do it before the votes are counted.

But now a pair of justices are raising doubts about that doctrine, noting the court has imposed it on candidates despite having never been approved by the state Legislature or ratified by Georgia voters.

This issue popped up again on Wednesday, when the court dismissed a lawsuit by Thomas Dean, a failed 2022 candidate for labor commissioner. Dean asked the court to declare every other candidate but himself had been ineligible in that election.

The court refused, noting Dean and candidates like him have a duty “to have done everything within their power to have their claims decided before the election occurred.”

That didn’t sit well with Justice Andrew Pinson, who wrote in a concurring opinion that the doctrine’s “shaky legal footing should give us serious pause about expanding it any further.”

Pinson’s view, joined by Presiding Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren, is that the doctrine doesn’t look “very much like how courts are supposed to do law.”

He noted the court applied it to a case outside of the elections code, which he said “turns it into a freewheeling doctrine that allows courts to simply decline to resolve a case over which they have undoubted jurisdiction based on ‘policy considerations’ that the legislature has yet to vote on.”

“Seems like a bad idea to me,” he added.

Still, Pinson didn’t vote against the majority. He agreed Dean’s case should be dismissed, but for different reasons.

Sarcastic welcome

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Democrat Stacey Abrams’ return to the public arena this week certainly got a lot of attention — from Republicans.

Georgia GOP officials posted tongue-in-cheek messages welcoming the two-time nominee for governor to the House Democrats’ listening tour as she considers a third run for Georgia’s top job.

“Christmas in May!” Cody Hall, Gov. Brian Kemp’s political adviser, posted on X. “Run Stacey Run!”

The responses have given a hint at some early talking points for state House races next year. House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, R-Mulberry, touted Republican bills that returned billions of dollars in refunds to taxpayers, expanded a school voucher program and investments in public safety.

“While Abrams is out auditioning for her third run for governor, maybe she can explain to voters why almost every House Democrat opposed preventing taxpayer-funded elective sex change surgeries for state prisoners,” he said, a reference to when most Democrats walked out of the chamber last month during a vote on Senate Bill 185.

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, said it was “no surprise Georgia Republicans are running scared of our listening tour.”

“Georgians suffering from skyrocketing costs, unaffordable health care and an underfunded education system are being ignored so Republicans under the Gold Dome can legislate hate and wage worthless culture wars,” she said.

Try again

After getting busted for reimbursing herself for expenses, including gifts to her children and meals at restaurants, former Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard asked the state Supreme Court for a public reprimand.

But the justices rejected Woodard’s proposed punishment, arguing it didn’t fit the seriousness of the crime. They’ve asked her to submit another voluntary discipline, likely involving a suspension of her law license.

The court noted that, at least 11 times, Woodard requested and received reimbursement for expenses that weren’t allowed. These included the cremation of a dog, meals at restaurants, an LSAT prep course for her daughter and a pillow for her son.

Woodard said some expenses were wrong, some were mistakes and others were legitimate. Still, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and received a year of probation, which would end after paying restitution. She also resigned as solicitor general, a county-level elected position that prosecutes misdemeanor violations.

The court ruled Woodard’s request for a reprimand was not “sufficient” for her, in part because it would not be “a deterrent to others, and an indication to laymen that the courts will maintain the ethics of the profession.” The justices noted the rules Woodard broke are “among the most serious violations with which a lawyer can be charged.”

Listen up

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Today on "Politically Georgia," Republican state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, joins the show to discuss why he's concerned about how immigration laws are being enforced. Then, Republican strategist Stephen Lawson talks about the new alliance forming between Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump.

Today in Washington

President Donald Trump will receive an intelligence briefing, lunch with Vice President JD Vance and participate in a swearing-in ceremony for Monica Crowley, the chief of protocol in the State Department.

The House and Senate are out this week.

Ad watch

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Protect Our Jobs, an advocacy group that backs clean energy incentives, is out with an ad criticizing U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter for his vote on the Republican tax and spending bill that would eliminate incentives for electric vehicles.

Punchbowl News reported that Carter, a Republican from St. Simons Island who is running for Senate next year, is among 11 GOP lawmakers targeted with a $1 million ad spend. All are either running for reelection in competitive districts or, like Carter, campaigning for statewide office in a toss-up state.

In the 30-second spot, the narrator says 80,000 Georgians work in clean energy production and manufacturing and that Carter’s vote on the reconciliation bill jeopardizes their livelihoods.

“That’ll put so many of his constituents out of work, and it’ll mean higher bills for us, hundreds more per family,” the ad continues. “Congressman Carter, we don’t know what you were thinking, but don’t cut Georgia energy.”

Braves on the Hill

Credit: Butch Dill/AP Credit: Butch Dill/AP

The Atlanta Braves’ parent company has beefed up its lobbying team in Washington as it tries to reduce the impact of legislation that could increase its tax bill.

Politico reported that the Braves could be affected by a change in federal tax law that would limit the Braves from writing off the salaries of their highest paid players. Bloomberg reported in April the team could owe the government an additional $19 million.

The Braves, the only publicly traded MLB franchise, would be uniquely affected by this change set to go into effect in 2027. Politico reported that Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. recently disclosed that several tax experts from Alston & Bird are now representing them. That is in addition to lawyers from the Freeman Mathis Decisions firm who were already lobbying on the issue.

Shoutouts

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Recognition:

State Rep. Esther Panitch, a Democrat from Sandy Springs who is the only Jewish legislator in the Georgia General Assembly, was named one of Hadassah’s “18 American Zionist Women You Should Know.”

Before you go

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Now that President Donald Trump has pardoned former Georgia reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple’s Atlanta-area accountant has asked for one, too.

