Politics AJC poll: Republican support for Trump remains strong in Georgia The president’s disapproval rating is still high among Democrats, reflecting a state that is deeply divided. The job performance approval rating for President Donald Trump is 84% among likely Republican voters, while the disapproval rating among likely Democratic voters is 94%, according to October AJC polls. (Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty)

It's been nearly a year since President Donald Trump put Georgia back in his win column, and a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows his support among Republicans hasn't budged. Neither has the fierce opposition to him. The poll released Tuesday shows 84% of likely Republican primary voters approve of the way he's handling his second term — nearly identical to the numbers in the last two AJC polls conducted this year.

Democratic voters remain just as unified in their opposition: 94% of likely Democrats disapprove of his job performance, echoing previous AJC polling throughout 2025. It's yet another reminder that, even though Trump's name won't appear on the ballot in next year's midterms, his influence shapes Georgia's political landscape. That influence is evident in the Public Service Commission contests, where Republican incumbents are touting their MAGA credentials in races that revolve around energy regulation and not national politics ahead of next week's statewide elections. And it's defining the early fight for Georgia's top offices, where even some of Trump's former GOP critics are now praising his policies — and a furious battle is unfolding for his endorsement in the showdown against U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The polls of likely voters in both party primaries, conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs, provide the first detailed snapshot of Georgia’s midterm landscape.

One poll surveyed 1,000 likely Democratic primary voters from Oct. 13—21. Another surveyed 1,000 likely GOP primary voters from Oct. 15—23. Both had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. 'More stable' For Georgia Republicans, allegiance to Trump is nothing new. But the durability of that support is striking. The "Never Trump" movement in Georgia was stamped out years ago, with the president's GOP critics either making peace with him, like Gov. Brian Kemp, or switching parties, like former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. While his overall support has fluctuated, AJC polling has long shown Trump's staying power within the GOP electorate — even after he attacked Kemp and other state Republicans who resisted his effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Kelly Harrell, a Dalton retiree who counts herself among Trump's loyalists, said there's almost a sense of duty within the MAGA base to stand by him. "The country feels a lot more stable. Things are already better. And Democrats aren't giving us an option," she said. "A year ago, all I was hearing was 'democracy, democracy, democracy' from them. Now all I'm hearing is 'hate, hate, hate.'" Still, the poll shows limits to Trump's popularity, even among his most ardent Georgia supporters. More than half likely GOP primary voters — 53% — said his endorsement in a party contest next year wouldn't sway their vote. That finding could prove significant next year. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has already secured Trump's blessing for his gubernatorial bid, and three GOP Senate contenders are fighting for his support in their challenge to Ossoff. Allen Bone, a retired executive from Columbus, said he's a loyal Republican but sometimes grows weary of Trump's decisions. He said he was particularly miffed by the president's early endorsement of former football star Herschel Walker, who lost his 2022 Senate bid.

“I’m old and more jaded about that stuff,” said Bone, 65. “I’m like, who’s the highest bidder? It just seems unseemly.” Kemp’s endorsement carries slightly less weight. Roughly 31% of GOP primary voters said his backing would make them more likely to support a candidate, while nearly two-thirds said it made no difference. Kemp has put his chips behind former football coach Derek Dooley’s Senate bid, betting that the political newcomer stands a better chance of defeating the Democratic incumbent than two veteran lawmakers. RELATED April 2025 AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight Mirror opposites The partisan divide extends well beyond the candidates, creating a stark split-screen portrait of where things stand in Georgia. About three-quarters of Republican primary voters say the state and the nation are on the right track, while a similar share expects the strength of the U.S. economy to improve over the next year.