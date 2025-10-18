Thousands gather at Atlanta Civic Center for ‘No Kings’ rally, march

At the Atlanta Civic Center, thousands of people gathered as a “No Kings” protest remained peaceful Saturday morning in the parking lot.

It’s one of many taking place in metro Atlanta and Georgia.

In the streets near the Civic Center, on Piedmont Avenue at the corner of Ralph McGill Boulevard, Atlanta police were stationed. Some officers rode around the perimeter of the center on motorcycles and ATVs.

Thursday, the police department said they were “aware of the planned demonstrations this weekend and will be actively monitoring to ensure the safety of all participants and the residents of the community.”

During the first round of “No Kings” rallies in June, about 10,000 people across the city of Atlanta mobilized against the Trump administration and its immigration enforcement policies.

Martha Shockey, a convener of the Indivisible Georgia Coalition, said more than 5,000 people registered for the Atlanta October protest. Shortly before noon, about that many people filled the parking lot of the Civic Center.

“I think people are both excited to be here and determined to be here,” Shockey said. “The more months that pass with this new administration, people are understanding more deeply how much their freedoms are being threatened.”

Several organizations are hosting the rally at the Civic Center. Participants plan to march to Liberty Plaza after.

U.S. Army veteran Kevin Benderman, 61, drove all the way from Augusta to protest the president, who he referred to as “the orange-faced moron.” He stood with other former military personnel with signs that read “Veterans against genocide.”

Benderman said the two-year conflict that left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead in Gaza would not have been possible without the support of the United States. He also said he was “disgusted” by the graphic footage of maimed children he saw on a daily basis on his cellphone screen.

“I know it was our bombs that did it,” Benderman said. “That genocide wouldn’t be possible to do if it wasn’t for our military industrial complex.”

Daina Kramer, 51, of Gainesville came with her 25-year-old daughter, Sam Scull. It was her daughter’s first protest.

“It’s overwhelming,” Kramer said. “There’s really a lot of upset people. It’s amazing for all of us to come together and join forces and say, ‘We’re not going to tolerate this anymore. This is ridiculous. This is not the country that we all should be living in.’”

Costumes were in no short supply among those who had converged. Among the crowd were people wearing inflatable lobsters and a banana suit. There was also a group of pink pigs, a green toad in a wig, a unicorn and even a shark.

Sandy Springs resident Grant Flowers opted for a slightly more modest “Mario” costume, complete with blue jean overalls and little red hat.

“Well it’s Halloween and I just think it’s important to use levity and humor to protest,” said Flowers, who works in finance.

Dressed in a banana costume, Miriam McCann of Tucker held a sign that altered the words to the song “Get Together” by The Youngbloods. She said she chose the outfit to get attention and show that demonstrators want to remain peaceful.

