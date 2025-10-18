Metro Atlanta

Thousands gather at Atlanta Civic Center for ‘No Kings’ rally, march

Several other protests are planned today in metro Atlanta.
Hundreds attended a "No Kings" rally at the Atlanta Civic Center on Saturday (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
At the Atlanta Civic Center, thousands of people gathered as a “No Kings” protest remained peaceful Saturday morning in the parking lot.

It’s one of many taking place in metro Atlanta and Georgia.

In the streets near the Civic Center, on Piedmont Avenue at the corner of Ralph McGill Boulevard, Atlanta police were stationed. Some officers rode around the perimeter of the center on motorcycles and ATVs.

Thursday, the police department said they were “aware of the planned demonstrations this weekend and will be actively monitoring to ensure the safety of all participants and the residents of the community.”

During the first round of “No Kings” rallies in June, about 10,000 people across the city of Atlanta mobilized against the Trump administration and its immigration enforcement policies.

Martha Shockey, a convener of the Indivisible Georgia Coalition, said more than 5,000 people registered for the Atlanta October protest. Shortly before noon, about that many people filled the parking lot of the Civic Center.

“I think people are both excited to be here and determined to be here,” Shockey said. “The more months that pass with this new administration, people are understanding more deeply how much their freedoms are being threatened.”

Several organizations are hosting the rally at the Civic Center. Participants plan to march to Liberty Plaza after.

U.S. Army veteran Kevin Benderman, 61, drove all the way from Augusta to protest the president, who he referred to as “the orange-faced moron.” He stood with other former military personnel with signs that read “Veterans against genocide.”

Benderman said the two-year conflict that left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead in Gaza would not have been possible without the support of the United States. He also said he was “disgusted” by the graphic footage of maimed children he saw on a daily basis on his cellphone screen.

“I know it was our bombs that did it,” Benderman said. “That genocide wouldn’t be possible to do if it wasn’t for our military industrial complex.”

Daina Kramer, 51, of Gainesville came with her 25-year-old daughter, Sam Scull. It was her daughter’s first protest.

“It’s overwhelming,” Kramer said. “There’s really a lot of upset people. It’s amazing for all of us to come together and join forces and say, ‘We’re not going to tolerate this anymore. This is ridiculous. This is not the country that we all should be living in.’”

Costumes were in no short supply among those who had converged. Among the crowd were people wearing inflatable lobsters and a banana suit. There was also a group of pink pigs, a green toad in a wig, a unicorn and even a shark.

Sandy Springs resident Grant Flowers opted for a slightly more modest “Mario” costume, complete with blue jean overalls and little red hat.

“Well it’s Halloween and I just think it’s important to use levity and humor to protest,” said Flowers, who works in finance.

Dressed in a banana costume, Miriam McCann of Tucker held a sign that altered the words to the song “Get Together” by The Youngbloods. She said she chose the outfit to get attention and show that demonstrators want to remain peaceful.

Miriam McCann dressed up as a banana to show that demonstrators intend on remaining peaceful. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
“We’re here to celebrate reclaiming our democracy,’ she said, later adding, “We’re all here showing solidarity that we don’t like what’s happening with this administration.”

Protests will also be held in DeKalb, Cobb, Cherokee, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding and Fayette counties.

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on X that he authorized the National Guard to be on “state active duty” ahead of the nationwide protests. Texas Gov. Abbott did the same, stating that he “directed the Dept. of Public Safety and National Guard to surge forces into Austin ahead of an Antifa-linked protest.”

Back in June, the demonstrations drew a broad mix of civil rights advocates, progressive organizers and Democratic-aligned groups hoping to channel anti-Trump energy into next year’s midterm elections. Those gatherings happened on the same day as a military parade in Washington to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday.

Many of those protesters peacefully gathered at Liberty Plaza, across the street from the Georgia State Capitol. The city of Atlanta reported no arrests that day.

One unaffiliated march in DeKalb ended in clashes between protesters and police when demonstrators attempted to walk down Chamblee Tucker Road toward I-285. They were met by a blockade of police in riot gear, and police ultimately deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

At least eight people were arrested, including local Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara. He was deported earlier this month to his native El Salvador.

