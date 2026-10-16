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Metro Atlanta

MARTA says ad with incorrect election date is old, will be removed

The ad, seen on a train Thursday, tells riders to make a plan to vote on the wrong day.
An old advertisement on a MARTA train that highlights the wrong date for Election Day will be removed, a spokesperson for the transit agency says. The ad makes note of Nov. 5 as being Election Day, which was the case in 2024. This year, Election Day falls on Nov. 3. A rider noticed the ad and snapped a photo of it Oct. 15, 2026. (Courtesy of Mary White)
An old advertisement on a MARTA train that highlights the wrong date for Election Day will be removed, a spokesperson for the transit agency says. The ad makes note of Nov. 5 as being Election Day, which was the case in 2024. This year, Election Day falls on Nov. 3. A rider noticed the ad and snapped a photo of it Oct. 15, 2026. (Courtesy of Mary White)
Sara Gregory
By
51 minutes ago

A poster seen on a MARTA train Thursday aims to Get Out The Vote — but on the wrong day.

The advertisement is old, which is why it gives the wrong date of Election Day, MARTA spokesperson Payson Schwin said.

Schwin said MARTA will ask vendor Intersection, who manages ads across the transit system, to remove it.

The ad encourages people to “make your Nov. 5 vote plan.” But this year, Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting began Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30.

The last time Election Day fell on Nov. 5 was 2024.

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In addition to the incorrect date, the ad also features a QR code that is not active.

It’s unclear how many of the old ads remain across MARTA’s trains and buses. Mary White, a MARTA rider who saw the advertisement on a Blue line train Thursday, said in an email she worried it would mislead riders.

“If the vendor takes down the signs now, that would be good,” White said. “Even better, they should replace the sign with up-to-date information about the 2026 election.”

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The group that placed the ad, ProGeorgia, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that they have “repeatedly” asked MARTA for the ad to be removed.

The group runs a “Go Vote Georgia” campaign and represents a number of organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, according to the ProGeorgia website. It provides voter information to help encourage turnout, the website says.

ProGeorgia spokesperson Ly Eldridge confirmed the ad is from 2024, and said the group isn’t running any ads on MARTA currently.

“We have repeatedly asked that any ads from 2024 be removed, since the campaign and contract period has ended,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge said the group reached out to MARTA again after hearing from the AJC on Friday.