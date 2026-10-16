MARTA says ad with incorrect election date is old, will be removed

An old advertisement on a MARTA train that highlights the wrong date for Election Day will be removed, a spokesperson for the transit agency says. The ad makes note of Nov. 5 as being Election Day, which was the case in 2024. This year, Election Day falls on Nov. 3. A rider noticed the ad and snapped a photo of it Oct. 15, 2026. (Courtesy of Mary White)

The ad, seen on a train Thursday, tells riders to make a plan to vote on the wrong day.

The ad, seen on a train Thursday, tells riders to make a plan to vote on the wrong day.

A poster seen on a MARTA train Thursday aims to Get Out The Vote — but on the wrong day.

The advertisement is old, which is why it gives the wrong date of Election Day, MARTA spokesperson Payson Schwin said.

Schwin said MARTA will ask vendor Intersection, who manages ads across the transit system, to remove it.

The ad encourages people to “make your Nov. 5 vote plan.” But this year, Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting began Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30.

The last time Election Day fell on Nov. 5 was 2024.

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In addition to the incorrect date, the ad also features a QR code that is not active.