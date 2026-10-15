Everything to know about the Dream and Valkyries in the WNBA Finals

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese, right, and teammates celebrate their 101-98 overtime win against the New York Liberty in game two of the WNBA semifinal playoffs at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Dream are going for the first championship but face a tough matchup against Golden State.

Dream are going for the first championship but face a tough matchup against Golden State.

After the Dream’s early exit in the playoffs last season, they went and got an upgrade, adding All-Star forward Angel Reese in a trade with the Chicago Sky.

At Reese’s introductory press conference, no one shied away from the goal of making the WNBA Finals.

They’re here.

The Dream and Valkyries will play a best-of-seven series beginning Saturday, with each team looking for its first WNBA championship.

Related Story Dream scenario: WNBA Finals home games will be played at State Farm Arena

WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-seven)