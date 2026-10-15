Everything to know about the Dream and Valkyries in the WNBA Finals

Guard Allisha Gray, a first-team All-WNBA selection last season, had another good season, posting a career-high 19 points per game. She’s a four-time All-Star and was the 2017 Rookie of the Year.
Angel Reese is in her first season with the Dream after coming over in a trade with Chicago, where she was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft. She was voted Defensive Player of the Year and got her third All-Star selection, as she averaged a career-best 16.4 points, along with 12.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2022, Rhyne Howard led the league in steals (2.3) and is one of the WNBA’s best two-way players. Howard averaged career highs in points (17.7) and field-goal percentage (40.5).
Point guard Jordin Canada is the offensive engine, and at 5-foot-6, she can take over games with her speed. She posted a 11.6 points and a career-best 7.3 assists in 43 games this season and has extensive postseason experience, with two championships with the Seattle Storm.
Forward Gabby Williams, a two-time All-Star, is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in the regular season. She finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting (behind Reese). She joined the Valkyries after spending four seasons with the Storm.
In her second season, forward Janelle Salaün was selected the Sixth Player of the Year after posting 12.7 points and four rebounds and shooting 39% on 3-pointers in 40 games.
Veronica Burton, a 5-foot-9 guard, was the third overall pick in the 2025 expansion draft. She played in all 44 regular-season games and averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds and hit 35.5% on 3-pointers. Last season, she was voted Most Improved Player and was on the All-Defensive team.
The coaches
Dream coach Karl Smesko is in his second season, after a successful tenure at Florida Gulf Coast from 2002-24. He brought a fast-paced offense and has led Atlanta to a franchise-record 30 wins in back-to-back seasons and playoff appearances in each. In his 26 years as a college head coach, Smesko, 56, ranked eighth in career victories (672).
Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase has extensive WNBA experience, winning two championships with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and ‘23. She also was vote Coach of the Year last season in leading the Valkyries to the playoffs in their first season in the league.
Playoff experience
In their 19 seasons in the league, the Dream have made 12 playoff appearances, including three previous trips to the Finals: 2010, ‘11 and ‘13. They have never won a game in the Finals, so they’re looking to make history this time around. They’ve swept both series this season, against the Washington Mystics and New York Liberty.
The Valkyries surprisingly made the playoffs last season as an expansion team, though they lost 2-0 to the Minnesota Lynx in the first round. This season, they beat the Dallas Wings in the first round and easily handled the defending-champion Aces in the semifinals.