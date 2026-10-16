News Peachtree Road Race updates: Meaningful miles Plus: Hidden trails for fall and unconventional workouts. Share Runners make their way along Peachtree Road on Hope Hill during the 57th running of the Peachtree Road Race on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Nicole Bennett 4 minutes ago

Hello, Peachtree racers, Last month, I asked for your pre-workout rituals as I train for this year’s Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. You did not disappoint. A few common themes: Hello, Peachtree racers, Last month, I asked for your pre-workout rituals as I train for this year’s Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. You did not disappoint. A few common themes: Gear check the night before

Brief visualization

A protein- or carb-packed snack

Hydration

A go-to playlist

A short jog or walk to warm up

Stretching Keep the recommendations coming. We’re about eight months from race day and for the next roughly 260 days, I’ll be here to help you stay on track and connected with fellow runners. Keep the recommendations coming. We’re about eight months from race day and for the next roughly 260 days, I’ll be here to help you stay on track and connected with fellow runners. STARTING STRONG (Illustration: Elaine Knox for the AJC) Looking for a little inspiration this month? Freelance AJC reporter Roni Robbins spoke with three participants in Saturday’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure about how their journeys with breast cancer fuel their efforts to raise awareness, fund research and support others facing the disease.

🩷 Sandy Springs resident Stacey Hughes, 53, has participated in the race nearly every year since being diagnosed with stage 0 ductal carcinoma in situ in 2017. “I was very shocked, scared, concerned. I almost call myself embarrassed at times because how could I let this happen? But, you know, breast cancer doesn't care who it is, right?" —Stacey Hughes —Stacey Hughes 🩷 Heather Tucker, 32, who was diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer at age 28, is among this year’s top individual fundraisers, raising nearly $6,600. “I really believe that we're going to find a cure for my cancer in my lifetime ... As a metastatic cancer fighter, we're always fighting." —Heather Tucker —Heather Tucker 🩷 Just months after finishing her breast cancer treatment, Alecia Robinson joined the race in 2023 with a mission to help others. Today, she leads Hooters’ Hope, the event’s top fundraising team. “I wanted to do something to be able to give back and help others because there were other women who helped me." —Alecia Robinson —Alecia Robinson 💪 Read more: How all three women are transforming their experiences into hope for others.

ROUTES WE LOVE Though only an hour from downtown, these trails along the Etowah River feel like they're in the Appalachians. (Courtesy of Jonah McDonald) With fall foliage emerging and cooler temperatures finally arriving, author Jonah McDonald’s guide to lesser-known hiking routes across metro Atlanta felt especially timely.

While researching “Hiking Intown Atlanta’s Hidden Forests” and “Hiking Metro Atlanta’s Hidden Forests,” McDonald walked nearly every trail inside and outside the Perimeter. “There are more than 125 great hikes to explore in the metro area, but we Atlantans seem to choose the same trails over and over again,” he wrote. Before you drive two hours to Amicalola Falls State Park, pay an entrance fee at Stone Mountain Park, hunt for parking at Sweetwater Creek State Park or join the crowds on Kennesaw Mountain, McDonald invites readers to discover new places to take in the fall colors. Briarlake Forest Park: Tucked inside the Perimeter in DeKalb County, this park was recently named part of the Old-Growth Forest Network. In fall, its towering oak, hickory and beech trees burst with color, especially along the park’s “Avenue of the Giants.”

Tucked inside the Perimeter in DeKalb County, this park was recently named part of the Old-Growth Forest Network. In fall, its towering oak, hickory and beech trees burst with color, especially along the park’s “Avenue of the Giants.” Reynolds Nature Preserve: This 150-acre Clayton County preserve sits near shopping centers and busy roads, but its trails wind through woodlands, ravines and ponds that feel worlds away from metro Atlanta.

This 150-acre Clayton County preserve sits near shopping centers and busy roads, but its trails wind through woodlands, ravines and ponds that feel worlds away from metro Atlanta. Etowah Trails at Boling Park: Hidden behind Cherokee High School, this 14-mile trail network follows the Etowah River and offers sweeping views of fall colors reflected on the water. 🍂 Read more: Five other trails where you can soak up autumn views far from the leaf-peeping crowds.

Have a favorite route? Send it my way, and I’ll compile a list of reader-recommended trails and tracks for an upcoming newsletter. Have a favorite route? Send it my way, and I’ll compile a list of reader-recommended trails and tracks for an upcoming newsletter. MIX UP YOUR TRAINING Instructors Lawrence Thomas and Gloria "Coach Glo" Downs work on a routine as intermediate students warm up during a boot camp class at the RollerFit studio on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Need a break from your usual routine? These Atlanta workouts offer a different way to stay active. 🛼 Rollerobics: Most don’t think of lacing up a pair of skates as a workout, but Gloria Downs, known to her students as Coach Glo, is out to change that. RollerFit isn’t a rink, Downs told the AJC; it’s a place people come specifically to learn the sport and get better at it. Classes break movement down piece by piece: weight transfer, balance, body positioning, edges, timing and control. 🤖 AI-powered strength training: Artificial intelligence has worked its way into nearly every corner of daily life, including, now, the gym. The Exercise Coach is a strength-training studio franchise built around AI-powered equipment, with 10 locations in Georgia including Woodstock, Alpharetta, East Cobb, and Sandy Springs.