Peachtree Road Race updates: Meaningful miles

Keep the recommendations coming. We’re about eight months from race day and for the next roughly 260 days, I’ll be here to help you stay on track and connected with fellow runners.
Keep the recommendations coming. We’re about eight months from race day and for the next roughly 260 days, I’ll be here to help you stay on track and connected with fellow runners.
STARTING STRONG
Looking for a little inspiration this month? Freelance AJC reporter Roni Robbins spoke with three participants in Saturday’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure about how their journeys with breast cancer fuel their efforts to raise awareness, fund research and support others facing the disease.
🩷 Sandy Springs resident Stacey Hughes, 53, has participated in the race nearly every year since being diagnosed with stage 0 ductal carcinoma in situ in 2017.
“I was very shocked, scared, concerned. I almost call myself embarrassed at times because how could I let this happen? But, you know, breast cancer doesn't care who it is, right?"
—Stacey Hughes
🩷 Heather Tucker, 32, who was diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer at age 28, is among this year’s top individual fundraisers, raising nearly $6,600.
“I really believe that we're going to find a cure for my cancer in my lifetime ... As a metastatic cancer fighter, we're always fighting."
—Heather Tucker
🩷 Just months after finishing her breast cancer treatment, Alecia Robinson joined the race in 2023 with a mission to help others. Today, she leads Hooters’ Hope, the event’s top fundraising team.
“I wanted to do something to be able to give back and help others because there were other women who helped me."
Briarlake Forest Park: Tucked inside the Perimeter in DeKalb County, this park was recently named part of the Old-Growth Forest Network. In fall, its towering oak, hickory and beech trees burst with color, especially along the park’s “Avenue of the Giants.”
Reynolds Nature Preserve: This 150-acre Clayton County preserve sits near shopping centers and busy roads, but its trails wind through woodlands, ravines and ponds that feel worlds away from metro Atlanta.
Etowah Trails at Boling Park: Hidden behind Cherokee High School, this 14-mile trail network follows the Etowah River and offers sweeping views of fall colors reflected on the water.
Have a favorite route? Send it my way, and I’ll compile a list of reader-recommended trails and tracks for an upcoming newsletter.
Have a favorite route? Send it my way, and I’ll compile a list of reader-recommended trails and tracks for an upcoming newsletter.
MIX UP YOUR TRAINING
Need a break from your usual routine? These Atlanta workouts offer a different way to stay active.
🛼 Rollerobics: Most don’t think of lacing up a pair of skates as a workout, but Gloria Downs, known to her students as Coach Glo, is out to change that. RollerFit isn’t a rink, Downs told the AJC; it’s a place people come specifically to learn the sport and get better at it. Classes break movement down piece by piece: weight transfer, balance, body positioning, edges, timing and control.
🤖 AI-powered strength training: Artificial intelligence has worked its way into nearly every corner of daily life, including, now, the gym. The Exercise Coach is a strength-training studio franchise built around AI-powered equipment, with 10 locations in Georgia including Woodstock, Alpharetta, East Cobb, and Sandy Springs.
🍑 From the bottom of page 56 in The Atlanta Journal’s July 3, 1973, edition: With a little bit of luck and the right plane connections, the Carling-Peachtree Road Race 1973 could turn into one of the more interesting distance races in the country run this season.
The Peachtree has seen its fair share of Olympic talent over the years — like last year’s women’s elite division winner, Hellen Obiri, a two-time silver medalist from Kenya.
COOLDOWN
One of the things I love most about the Peachtree community is that running is about more than race day. It’s about perseverance, support and lifting each other up along the way.
In that spirit, I want to dedicate this month’s newsletter to anyone touched by breast cancer: survivors, like my grandmother and mother-in-law, loved ones of survivors and those who are no longer with us.
Whatever your reason for running, I hope you find meaning in the miles ahead.