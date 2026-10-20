Skip to Main Content
Politics

Georgia early voting tops 1 million. Here’s what the numbers tell us.

Early turnout offers encouraging signs for Democrats, but Republican strongholds are also showing signs of life as both parties search for clues in the first wave of ballots.
Voters cast their ballots at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center Fulton County early voting location on Saturday. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Voters cast their ballots at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center Fulton County early voting location on Saturday. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Greg Bluestein
Charles Minshew
By and
19 minutes ago

Georgia voters have already cast more than 1 million ballots, offering a revealing glimpse of an electorate that will decide some of the nation’s most closely watched midterm races.

The early numbers offer more encouraging signs for Democrats than Republicans, particularly in metro Atlanta and other left-leaning parts of the state.

Related Story
Opinion: Georgians are the ultimate voting machines. Make a plan and go vote.

But the picture is far from one-sided. Turnout is surging in some of Georgia’s most important GOP strongholds, leaving both parties scrambling to decipher what it means for the Nov. 3 election.

Other early indicators point to Democratic enthusiasm.

Those patterns track with a potential enthusiasm gap captured in a new AJC poll, which found that 68% of likely Democratic voters were very enthusiastic about their choices in November, compared with 48% of Republicans.

Related Story
AJC poll: Bottoms, Jackson deadlocked in race for Georgia governor

The same poll found that 63% of Black likely voters described themselves as very enthusiastic, compared with 48% of white likely voters.

The geographic breakdown offers another window into the early turnout patterns.

Participation has been particularly strong across much of Democratic-friendly metro Atlanta and in other left-leaning communities, including Athens-Clarke County, Macon’s Bibb County, Savannah’s Chatham County and Augusta’s Richmond County.

Fulton County, the state’s most populous, was the first to reach 100,000 early votes. DeKalb County, another critical Democratic stronghold, is approaching that milestone.

Meanwhile, turnout is lagging in stretches of rural South and Middle Georgia, areas where Republicans have built commanding margins that help offset Democratic advantages in the Atlanta suburbs and other population centers.

Still, Republicans can point to encouraging signs of their own.

Those Republican bastions ringing Atlanta’s outer suburbs could be every bit as important to GOP nominee Rick Jackson’s campaign for governor and U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins as the inner suburbs are to Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Another revealing figure: Roughly 160,000 early voters, about 15% of the total, didn’t participate in the 2022 general election, according to the Georgia Votes tracking site. About one-third are Black.

That’s a significant bloc of voters who sat out the last midterm, and one that both parties will be watching to see whether occasional voters are becoming a bigger force in this year’s election.

But the early figures come with some crucial caveats.

The early vote is a window into the electorate, not a forecast of the outcome. It shows which parts of Georgia are mobilizing fastest, but not whether that momentum will give either party an Election Day edge.