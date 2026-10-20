AI: Atlanta Intelligence?

Hey y’all, 👋🏽 Mirtha Donastorg here, leading this week’s edition of Georgianomics.
It’s been a busy time for businesses in Georgia, including:
✈️ Delta unveiling revamped service for its highest-tier seats
🏎️ Porsche giving a first look at its latest super sports car
🐔 What distillers and chicken farmers say about GLP-1s
But first up, an exclusive look at artificial intelligence in Atlanta 👇🏽
1. ONLY IN GEORGIANOMICS: Atlanta is AI-friendly 🤖
Were y’all at Avant South or Venture Atlanta last week? If you were at the former, maybe you heard Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talking about ways he and the city are using AI.
“I don’t think AI would be better at governing than I will be,” Dickens said during a fireside chat with his senior technology adviser, Donnie Beamer. “But I believe that a government official empowered by AI can be better than one that doesn’t use AI.”
Dickens said he wants Atlanta to be the nation’s capital for applied AI. He then teased some upcomingannouncements as the city “plants that flag.”
I caught up with Beamer to get more details on how exactlythe city is using AI and what applied AI looks like.
Beamer said founders of two AI companies the city works with told him, “Atlanta’s been one of the more kind of pioneering and better to work with municipalities in terms of AI and technology adoption.”
When most people think of AI, their mind likely turns to chatbots and large-language models. But for city leaders, Atlanta could be the place where AI tools that make infrastructure, operations and manufacturing more efficient are adopted.
“So if you wanted to fry chicken faster or fly planes and schedule them more efficiently, all of that stuff, right? There’s somebody to buy here,” Beamer said.
As of now, Atlanta officials are using AI across policing, infrastructure and operations, according to Dickens and Beamer:
In the works are at least two projects around AI in permitting and non-emergency calls, according to Beamer.
Atlanta is using a tool from Oracle to help transform its permitting process, he said. One day, residents who dial the city’s 311 help line could eventually talk to an AI agent rather than a human, according to Beamer.
“I think that’s something that will hopefully expand hours and coverage,” he said.
But who’s paying the price? Georgia’s schools do in part, a new report has found.
Because of sales tax breaks to OpenAI, Microsoft and other tech giants now building “hyperscale” warehouses in communities across the state, districts this year will give up roughly $300 million from sales tax exemptions.
Converting obsolete offices into housing seemed like a no-brainer after COVID-19.
It’s a strategy cities have employed for generations, retrofitting buildings with good bones into a better use. From Chicago to New York City, many buildings are living their second or third lives.
But for many large conversion projects in Atlanta, progress has stalled.
The AJC’s Zachary Hansen spoke to more than 15 commercial real estate experts, developers, architects and government officials who say the trouble boils down to simple economics — the math is fraught and it’s only getting more challenging.
For many years, the nonprofit Dress for Success Atlanta has worked to help women in need with suits, shoes and accessories for job interviews.
As part of a series of expansions, the organization in July renamed itself Dress for Success Georgia and set out on a broader mission. Its goal: to expand its reach to other parts of the state and serve women all along the career ladder.
📉 From the distillery: Long-term demand forecasts may be shifting downward partly from the growing use of GLP-1s.
📈 From the poultry farmer: GLP-1 drugs could drive “strong, lasting demand for proteins like chicken and beef for the foreseeable future.”
But GLP-1s aren’t just changing consumers’ appetites around food. Their popularity hasincreased the desire for a reportedly more effective weight-loss peptide that’s still in clinical trials. That has led some Georgia med spas and wellness clinics to openly promote and dispense a knockoff drug, an AJC investigation found.
7. More top stories 📰
🍔 Blanton’s and Wagyu burgers: Delta Air Lines is unveiling new offerings for its Delta One cabin in an effort to make its highest-tier seats even more luxurious.
The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced a new president and CEO: Lauren Koontz, who has been leading the YMCA of Greater Atlanta for the past seven years.
The Truist Foundation has named Betsy Conway as its new president.
The Anti-Defamation League Southeast has named three new board members: Matt Bronfman, principal and CEO of Jamestown; Melissa Golden, a communications and marketing executive; and Scott Struletz, general manager in corporate sales at Delta Air Lines.
9. Porsche’s latest sports car 🏎️
Porsche has taken the cover off a new super sports car concept: the Mission S.
The German luxury automaker, which has its North American headquarters in Atlanta, last week unveiled the midengined concept car that is positioned above the Porsche 911 model series.
Timo Resch, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America and who is based in Atlanta, told the AJC’s Amy Wenk the moment highlighted the “love story” between Porsche and the U.S., the automaker’s biggest market.
The Mission S will be gas-powered but could incorporate a hybrid component, Resch said. Few other details are known at this time, including how fast it may go when officially produced.
Thanks for reading to the bottom. Help us shape future editions of Georgianomics. Got a tip or an idea worthy of coverage or a key new hire you want to tout? Email us at businessnews@ajc.com.