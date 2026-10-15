Metro Atlanta GDOT picks team to build I-285 toll lanes in record-setting bid Under public-private deal, contractor will build, operate toll lanes on eastern top of I-285 for 50 years Share Heavy traffic is visible on I-285 near Chamblee Tucker Road on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. GDOT is proceeding with a project to add toll lanes along the eastern portion of I-285. The 19-mile project is expected to remain under construction until 2042. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Sara Gregory 21 minutes ago

A group of international companies has been picked to build and maintain 19 miles of express lanes along I-285 in a record-setting deal with the Georgia Department of Transportation. The design and construction price tag alone is expected to run $8.9 billion, costs that will be paid by the Top End Mobility Group, in exchange for 50 years of future toll revenue from the project. Sweetening the deal is an offer by the consortium to pay Georgia a $23.6 billion concession fee and reimburse the state for $515 million in project costs to date. The State Transportation Board approved the choice Thursday, moving forward phase one of a project that, in the short term, will mean years of construction disruptions for drivers but that in the long term will give drivers an option to avoid some of the perimeter loop’s ever-present congestion and create a path for bus rapid transit routes along the corridor.

Emphasis on the long term: A child born this year will be old enough to get their driver’s license the same year the final phase of construction is expected to wrap, in 2042. The first phase, two toll lanes along the outer rim, isn’t scheduled to open until 2034. Still, it marks a major step toward fulfilling GDOT’s ultimate goal of a system of connected express lanes throughout metro Atlanta. These top-end toll lanes on the eastern rim of I-285 will join express lanes under construction on Ga. 400 and those already in place along I-85, I-75 and I-575. After that, the western top of I-285 will get the same toll lane treatment. “We’ve got quite the journey ahead of us, but it’s going to be worth it,” Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The I-285 concession dwarfs the one paid in the Ga. 400 project, which previously set a record with a $4 billion payment to the state. The consortium behind SR 400, Peach Partners, which won that project, was one of three finalists for the I-285 work.

It’s the second major road project awarded in recent months to the group behind the winning I-285 bid, the Top End Mobility Group. That group was also awarded a 26-mile toll project along I-24 in Tennessee in August after offering a $24.8 billion concession there.

Details of the two unsuccessful offers in Georgia were not immediately known. Meg Pirkle, GDOT’s chief engineer, said Top End Mobility Group won the highest marks on both technical and financial grounds, earning 1,944 points out of a possible 2,500. Construction is expected to start in 2028. The first phase will add two lanes to the outer ring of the eastern top of I-285, while phase two will add lanes to the inner ring. Then, the plan is to take the express lanes down to the I-20 east interchange. The contract guarantees the phase one work to the Top End Mobility Group. GDOT can award future phases to the company if it wants, a decision that would be made in the next couple of years once the project is underway. Public-private partnerships have become an increasingly popular way to build major infrastructure projects. GDOT first turned to the model for the Ga. 400 project after initial bids far exceeded the state’s budget. In the case of I-285, private investment made the toll project possible, said Jannine Miller, the State Road & Tollway Authority’s executive director.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this,” she said. Toll lanes in metro Atlanta The express lanes on I-285 are part of a larger effort by Georgia transportation officials to create an uninterrupted network of toll lanes around metro Atlanta to help keep traffic flowing. The lanes will also enable MARTA and other transit agencies to operate rapid bus lines. 2013 : The state stopped charging tolls on Ga. 400 after 20 years of a 50-cent toll.

: The state stopped charging tolls on Ga. 400 after 20 years of a 50-cent toll. 2011 : 15.5 miles of express lanes opened on I-85 in Gwinnett County.

: 15.5 miles of express lanes opened on I-85 in Gwinnett County. 2017 : 12 miles of reversible lanes opened on I-75 in Henry and Clayton counties.

: 12 miles of reversible lanes opened on I-75 in Henry and Clayton counties. 2018 : 30 miles of the Northwest Corridor express lanes opened along I-75 and I-575 in Cobb and Cherokee counties and 10 additional miles of express lanes opened on I-85 in Gwinnett.

: 30 miles of the Northwest Corridor express lanes opened along I-75 and I-575 in Cobb and Cherokee counties and 10 additional miles of express lanes opened on I-85 in Gwinnett. 2026 : Construction on 16 miles of express lanes begins on Ga. 400.

: Construction on 16 miles of express lanes begins on Ga. 400. 2028 : Construction is set to begin on 19 miles of express lanes on the eastern top of I-285.

: Construction is set to begin on 19 miles of express lanes on the eastern top of I-285. 2031 : The Ga. 400 express lanes are projected to open.

: The Ga. 400 express lanes are projected to open. 2034 : The outer loop of I-285 east express lanes are projected to open.

: The outer loop of I-285 east express lanes are projected to open. 2042: The inner loop of I-285 east express lanes are projected to open. Doing nothing isn’t a responsible option on an interstate with some of the worst congestion in the country, McMurry said. Traffic on I-285 moves below 55 miles per hour for eight hours of the day currently. “So much for a rush hour,” he said. “It’s a rush day.” Traffic volume is expected to grow by 25% over the next 15 years. Related Story Your commute on Ga. 400 is about to get worse. Then it’ll get better (maybe). GDOT retains oversight over the project, and the contract sets limits on the toll rates that the Top End Mobility Group can charge. Right now, the cap is set at $2.06 per mile, the same rate used on Georgia’s existing express lanes.

Tolls will be allowed to temporarily exceed that rate on I-285 when traffic in the express lanes falls below 45 miles per hour. A driver traveling the full length of the 19 miles of express lanes being built in the first phase would pay at least $39.14. But most drivers aren’t expected to drive the full length: Only about 10% of drivers do so on the existing express lanes. Most take the toll lanes for a smaller segment. GDOT expects that when the toll lanes open, it’ll relieve some of the congestion on the general purpose lanes. But congestion typically climbs back up after a temporary respite. The I-85 express lane near Pleasantdale Road, which opened in 2011, generally runs faster than the general-purpose lane next to it, but not significantly, according to an analysis of the last 30 workdays by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. On average at 4 p.m., the express lane moved just 1.3 miles per hour faster than the left-most “fast” lane.