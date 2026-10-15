Looking for Dream tickets for the WNBA Finals? Here’s what to know.
With Games 3 and 4 set to be played at State Farm Arena, demand — and prices — for seats could be higher.
By AJC Sports
8 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream are in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013, and they’ll be facing the Golden State Valkyries in a best-of-seven series.
In that format, the Dream will host Games 3 and 4 — and potentially Game 6, if it gets that far. The team announced Tuesday that those first two home games will be at State Farm Arena, which has a seating capacity of about 17,000.
Tickets will be available Thursday at noon for presale and Friday at 10 a.m. for general sales.