Looking for Dream tickets for the WNBA Finals? Here’s what to know.

The Atlanta Dream announced Tuesday that their first two home games of the WNBA Finals will be at State Farm Arena, which has a seating capacity of about 17,000. (Jason Getz/AJC)

With Games 3 and 4 set to be played at State Farm Arena, demand — and prices — for seats could be higher.

With Games 3 and 4 set to be played at State Farm Arena, demand — and prices — for seats could be higher.

The Atlanta Dream are in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013, and they’ll be facing the Golden State Valkyries in a best-of-seven series.

In that format, the Dream will host Games 3 and 4 — and potentially Game 6, if it gets that far. The team announced Tuesday that those first two home games will be at State Farm Arena, which has a seating capacity of about 17,000.

Tickets will be available Thursday at noon for presale and Friday at 10 a.m. for general sales.

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The Dream hosted six of their home games this season at State Farm Arena and all of them sold out, so with a playoff atmosphere there could be a similar crunch to get tickets.