5 dead after shooting at South Georgia home, police say

A shooting ended with five people dead in a home in Douglas on Friday night, officials say. (AJC file)

Law enforcement are investigating to determine the cause of the incident.

Law enforcement are investigating to determine the cause of the incident.

Five people are dead after they were found shot at a home in South Georgia, according to law enforcement.

The fatal shooting happened at a home in Douglas, roughly an hour north of Valdosta. According to the Douglas Police Department, officers were sent to the home shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

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When officers arrived, they found five people suffering gunshot wounds, the agency said. All five have since been pronounced dead.

Douglas police did not release the names or ages of the people who were shot and did not provide any other details about what led to the incident. The agency said information will be released as it becomes available.