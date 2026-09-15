Contractor fatally shot outside Norfolk Southern facility in Cobb County

A man, identified as a contractor for Norfolk Southern, was fatally shot Monday night at one of the company’s facilities in Austell, officials say. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Whitaker Intramodal Terminal late Monday, officials say.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Whitaker Intramodal Terminal late Monday, officials say.

A contractor with Norfolk Southern was fatally shot Monday evening at the railroad company’s facility in Austell, officials said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Whitaker Intramodal Terminal along Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway in Cobb County. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot.

Austell police Capt. Timothy Allen told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email that the victim was found lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center, where he died, Allen said.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning with the loss of our colleague and we extend our deepest sympathies to their friends and family,” the Norfolk Southern spokesperson said in a statement.