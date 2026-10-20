Remaking an eyesore: Developer lays out vision for abandoned I-285 tower
Aramar Investments sees potential in Atlanta for turning vacant buildings into housing, starting with downtown’s 41 Marietta St. and the former Presidential Hotel.
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This rendering shows the planned residential redevelopment of the former Presidential Hotel near I-285, a longtime eyesore in DeKalb County. (Courtesy of Amarar Investments) (Courtesy of Amarar Investments)
Cesar Contreras remembers many nights waiting in line to get into Club Europe, a nightclub that opened in the aftermath of Atlanta playing host to the Centennial Olympics Games.
The club was at the ground floor of a uniquely shaped hotel that jutted 14 stories into the sky near Spaghetti Junction. The hotel was already on its second life after closing about 10 years prior. At the time, Contreras had no idea that he’d be working decades later on an effort to revive the building yet again.
“It’s a great building with a lot of history,” said Contreras, a partner at Aramar Investments. “I feel very privileged to be able to write a new chapter and bring this building back to life.”
Aramar Investments this year acquired the former Presidential Hotel in DeKalb County, which has become one of metro Atlanta’s infamous eyesores. The company last month announced a $53.3 million project to turn the abandoned building into 282 apartments.
DeKalb County recently issued a land disturbance permit for the project, and Contreras said he expects a building permit will be approved within the next four months. That opens the door for construction to begin in earnest, with a goal of people once again living in the tall cylindrical tower by 2028.
“Who wouldn’t want to live in such an iconic building?” Contreras said.
The Presidential Hotel at 4001 Presidential Parkway was built in 1973, but it closed in 1987, the same year Spaghetti Junction officially opened. In anticipation of the Olympic Games, the property was reopened as the Ramada Perimeter Northeast hotel, featuring Club Europe on its ground floor that opened in 1997.
Atlanta-based Aramar Investments began to explore converting the abandoned building into apartments about two years ago, Contreras said. The company is also handling the office-to-residential conversion of the 13-story office building at 41 Marietta St., which went through foreclosure in 2024 amid the construction work. That project’s first units are on track to open in November.
Contreras said his firm sees a lot of opportunities in retrofitting struggling buildings into housing. Aramar transformed a former Holiday Inn in Oklahoma City, which Contreras described as an eyesore, into “a pretty cool product that is now stabilized with a wait list of people to move in.”
The Presidential Hotel redo involves converting the existing cylindrical tower into 230 apartments, mostly studios and one-bedroom units. The upper floor will feature four penthouse suites. A new four-story building will replace Club Europe and attach to the tower, adding 52 two-bedroom apartments.
Amenities will include coworking spaces, including podcast studios targeting YouTubers and social media influencers. The building will also feature a revamped pool, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse and other gathering spaces.
Construction will take about 18 months to complete. Contreras said he’s confident people will line up to lease the units, adding that it’s a tower that carries emotional attachment to many people in the Atlanta area.
“There’s a different fan base for (each era) of the building,” he said.