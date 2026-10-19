Education Student dead after shooting at Atlanta Technical College Another student is injured after a gun accidentally discharged in class, according to police. Share Atlanta Technical College. Two students were shot at the school on Oct. 19, 2026, one accidentally police said. The other died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, police said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Jason Armesto 1 hour ago

Atlanta police say two Atlanta Technical College students were shot on campus Monday morning, with one dead after an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police responded to a call at the school early Monday where they found one dead male in a school bathroom. Another was shot in a classroom but survived, according to the preliminary investigation. Before his death, the deceased student had the firearm in class when it accidentally discharged, striking the other student in the leg, police said. That injured student was then transported to the hospital by ambulance. He was “alert, conscious, and breathing,” according to police.

After the accidental discharge, the student who originally had the gun fled from class to the bathroom where he shot himself, police said. Authorities did not identify either student. In a Monday afternoon message to students, Atlanta Technical College and Atlanta Metropolitan State College, which share a campus in southwest Atlanta, said campus was secured following the incident and classes had resumed. “The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Our thoughts are with the students, their families and the entire Atlanta Technical College community during this time,” reads the email.

Guns have been permitted on Georgia’s public college campuses since 2017. Under the state’s “campus carry” law, anyone with a concealed-weapon permit can carry firearms on all public college and university campuses, with exceptions that include dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses, and buildings used for athletic events. On-campus childcare centers are also excluded, as are areas on campus where high school students attend class.