A.M. ATL: Health care hikes

Morning, y’all!
Who’s ready for high temperatures in the (gasp!) 70s today and through the weekend? That’s officially screen porch weather. And approaching “my big goofy dog will stop shedding so much” weather, too.
Anyway … let’s get to it.
Barring big changes, the health care chickens are about to come home to roost.
And the cost increases for Georgians covered by the Affordable Care Act figure to break more budgets than eggs.
As our friend Ariel Hart reports, window shopping for plans starting in 2026 is now underway. Sticker shock — driven in part by the expiration of pandemic-era subsidies — figures to be the norm.
Amy Bielawski, a self-employed Tucker resident, is afraid to look.
“I’ve got to pay regular bills,” she told the AJC. “I’ve got a $5,000 property tax bill. And $1,000 mortgage insurance. So it’s like, do I want a place to live? That’s kind of where it’s at.”
Here’s the gist of the situation:
At best, that’s … a lot more than the current premium of a little over $600.
The subsidies are a key point of contention in the ongoing government shutdown. And perhaps surprisingly, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is among those breaking with her GOP colleagues on the issue and calling for an extension.
“I’m saying that this is such a severe problem that it’s crippling Americans’ abilities to make ends meet, and it’s a failure by Republicans to not recognize it and to not be working on a solution,” Greene told the AJC.
Shoppers with a Georgia Access account can search their options at GeorgiaAccess.gov. If you don’t have an existing account, start here.
Enrollment begins Nov. 1.
Atlanta Pride returns this weekend. Somewhere around 100,000 revelers are expected in and around Midtown, and the AJC’s got you covered.
What happens when a debate is scheduled and only one of the four candidates shows up? They carry on anyway!
Such was the case with Wednesday’s Atlanta Press Club affair aimed at giving candidates for the state’s Public Service Commission — an important body that, among other things, helps decide the fate of your power bill — a chance to make their pitch.
Democrat Peter Hubbard did so, but his competition (including a pair of incumbents) opted to skip out.
Yeesh. You can watch the “debate” at 8 p.m. on WABE-TV. It’ll also be on YouTube starting Friday.
Israel, Hamas agree to ‘first phase’ of plan to end fighting, release hostages, Trump says
You’ve probably seen this elsewhere, but just in case.
A state agency has a little over a month to find someone willing to take the case Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis started.
Activists urge city to make good on promises after homeless man’s death
Atlanta workers crushed Cornelius Taylor to death while clearing an encampment in January.
Comey pleads not guilty in Justice Department case accusing him of lying to Congress
Attorneys for the former FBI director intend to argue that the case is politically motivated.
Savannah has a bigger convention hall. Next up? More hotel rooms.
Someone send me to Savannah, stat. For, uh, research.
The Cheetah Lounge, one of Atlanta’s most famous (infamous?) strip clubs, has a looming date with a wrecking ball. Thanks to reporter Zach Hansen, we now know a little more about what’ll replace the rubble.
It’s truly the end of an era in Midtown, but keep in mind, kids: Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.
Check out the link for renderings.
Atlanta police major demoted after DUI arrest
Kevin Knapp once served as the department’s union president.
New Orleans inmate arrested in Atlanta after 5 months on the run
Remember that Big Easy jailbreak back in May? Authorities say this is the last escapee who hadn’t been captured.
Dolly Parton: ‘I’m not dying’
Tomorrow is forever, but it ain’t here yet.
For stuffed squash in minutes, use the microwave
Do y’all know about the AJC’s “5:30 Challenge”? It’s a regular supply of recipes for when it’s 5:30 and you haven’t prepped any dinner. Useful stuff.
Oct. 9, 1950
Haircut now costs 85 cents to dollar: “You’ll have to dig deeper to pay for haircuts now in Atlanta. Nearly 450 Atlanta-area barber shop owners and operators voted Sunday in a mass meeting to raise the price of haircuts to 85 cents — and some plan to charge $1. … J.W. Vandhitch, (City Barber) Board Secretary, said local shop owners felt the move was ‘compulsory’ due to the recent rise in the cost of living.”
First of all: Collusion much? Second of all: I recently paid like 40 bucks for a haircut that took maybe 20 minutes.
