A.M. ATL: Health care hikes

ANXIOUS ABOUT INSURANCE Tucker resident Amy Bielawski, who runs Hare-Brained Productions, prepares to work at a fall festival. Barring big changes, the health care chickens are about to come home to roost. And the cost increases for Georgians covered by the Affordable Care Act figure to break more budgets than eggs. As our friend Ariel Hart reports, window shopping for plans starting in 2026 is now underway. Sticker shock — driven in part by the expiration of pandemic-era subsidies — figures to be the norm. As our friend Ariel Hart reports, window shopping for plans starting in 2026 is now underway. Sticker shock — driven in part by the expiration of pandemic-era subsidies — figures to be the norm.

Amy Bielawski, a self-employed Tucker resident, is afraid to look.

“I’ve got to pay regular bills,” she told the AJC. “I’ve got a $5,000 property tax bill. And $1,000 mortgage insurance. So it’s like, do I want a place to live? That’s kind of where it’s at.” Here’s the gist of the situation: “I’ve got to pay regular bills,” she told the AJC. “I’ve got a $5,000 property tax bill. And $1,000 mortgage insurance. So it’s like, do I want a place to live? That’s kind of where it’s at.” Here’s the gist of the situation: About 1.5 million Georgians are currently covered under the ACA. One research organization estimates that about 460,000 of them could go uninsured in 2026.

Prices in Georgia are expected to increase the most for those who are older, those just above middle-income and those just above the poverty level.

Ariel checked things out, and a theoretical 60-year-old Fulton County couple could see their monthly premiums for a silver plan jump to somewhere between $2,600 and $4,800. At best, that’s … a lot more than the current premium of a little over $600. The subsidies are a key point of contention in the ongoing government shutdown. And perhaps surprisingly, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is among those breaking with her GOP colleagues on the issue and calling for an extension. The subsidies are a key point of contention in the ongoing government shutdown. And perhaps surprisingly, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is among those breaking with her GOP colleagues on the issue and calling for an extension. “I’m saying that this is such a severe problem that it’s crippling Americans’ abilities to make ends meet, and it’s a failure by Republicans to not recognize it and to not be working on a solution,” Greene told the AJC.

The Cheetah Lounge, one of Atlanta’s most famous (infamous?) strip clubs, has a looming date with a wrecking ball. Thanks to reporter Zach Hansen, we now know a little more about what’ll replace the rubble. The Cheetah Lounge, one of Atlanta’s most famous (infamous?) strip clubs, has a looming date with a wrecking ball. Thanks to reporter Zach Hansen, we now know a little more about what’ll replace the rubble. Per new permit applications filed by the developer, plans for the site on Spring Street include a 27-story skyscraper.

Inside, 532 units would offer about 1,600 beds designed for college students.

Inside, 532 units would offer about 1,600 beds designed for college students.

The goal is to finish construction by 2029. It's truly the end of an era in Midtown, but keep in mind, kids: Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.

