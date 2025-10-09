Atlanta Pride: Pageantry, celebration and protest in the heart of Midtown

The parade through Midtown to Piedmont Park may grab the headlines, but much of the Atlanta Pride experience unfolds inside the park, where the festival takes over the lawns and walkways all weekend.

Pride turns up the volume this year with hip-hop sensation Flo Milli and art-pop visionary Perfume Genius headlining the weekend in Piedmont Park. They will be joined by Bob the Drag Queen, 2AM Ricky, Bentley Robles and Adeem the Artist, creating a soundtrack that blends protest, joy and Southern flair.

Rows of vendors line the park’s paths, offering everything from rainbow dog (and human) harnesses and handmade candles to the ever-popular booth of cheap but high-fashion sunglasses.

Food vendors keep things fueled with the familiar tastes of a summer festival — lemonade, gyros, funnel cakes and food truck favorites. The scent of grilled street food mixes with the beat of music, since stages set up across the park host live performances and DJ sets all day.

For something unexpected, don’t miss the classic car and motorcycle show, where antique and specialty vehicles gleam under the October sun. It’s a reminder that, beyond costumes and floats, Pride is also about community subcultures gathering and showing off what they love.

Many Atlantans treat Pride weekend like a homecoming. Groups of friends stake out spots with pop-up tents, chairs and coolers, turning Pride into something that feels a lot like a tailgate.

Few other Pride events in the country have a backdrop like Piedmont Park — a sprawling green space in the heart of the city where celebration, protest and pageantry can spill out under the open sky.

That uniquely Atlanta mix of big-city spectacle and laid-back Southern hospitality is what makes Atlanta Pride unlike anywhere else.

The parade through Midtown to Piedmont Park may grab the headlines, but much of the Atlanta Pride experience unfolds inside the park, where the festival takes over the lawns and walkways all weekend.

Pride turns up the volume this year with hip-hop sensation Flo Milli and art-pop visionary Perfume Genius headlining the weekend in Piedmont Park. They will be joined by Bob the Drag Queen, 2AM Ricky, Bentley Robles and Adeem the Artist, creating a soundtrack that blends protest, joy and Southern flair.

Rows of vendors line the park’s paths, offering everything from rainbow dog (and human) harnesses and handmade candles to the ever-popular booth of cheap but high-fashion sunglasses.

Food vendors keep things fueled with the familiar tastes of a summer festival — lemonade, gyros, funnel cakes and food truck favorites. The scent of grilled street food mixes with the beat of music, since stages set up across the park host live performances and DJ sets all day.

For something unexpected, don’t miss the classic car and motorcycle show, where antique and specialty vehicles gleam under the October sun. It’s a reminder that, beyond costumes and floats, Pride is also about community subcultures gathering and showing off what they love.

Many Atlantans treat Pride weekend like a homecoming. Groups of friends stake out spots with pop-up tents, chairs and coolers, turning Pride into something that feels a lot like a tailgate.

Few other Pride events in the country have a backdrop like Piedmont Park — a sprawling green space in the heart of the city where celebration, protest and pageantry can spill out under the open sky.