That is an unacceptable position and threatens disaster relief, aid for farmers and service members’ paychecks, Scott said.

Explore Government shutdown drags on as health care compromise remains elusive

“Georgia’s two senators need to cut the nonsense out and vote with their constituents instead of a senator from New York,” he said, referencing Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Rep. Buddy Carter, who is chair of a health care subcommittee, said he is open to discussing an extension of the subsidies but agrees that those talks cannot begin until Democrats vote to reopen the government.

In the meantime, he also agrees with Johnson’s decision to cancel votes on the U.S. House floor for the past two weeks. The Senate during the shutdown has remained in session, taking multiple votes on both government funding proposals and handling other business, like confirming Trump nominees.

Members of Congress also continue to collect their $174,000 paychecks during the shutdown, although some like Carter and Ossoff have said they will not accept payment and will donate any back pay.

Most government workers, including congressional staffers, are either on unpaid leave or working without pay if designated an “essential workers.”

Carter said it makes no sense for members of House to be in session. “I do not think that we should be up there during the shutdown,” he said. “The Senate should be up there. They should pass what we passed in the House.”

Because of the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster rule and Republican’s thin majority, spending legislation requires bipartisan support. The House-passed government funding bill has failed in the Senate multiple times because not enough Democrats have joined with Republicans to pass it.

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ legislation also failed multiple times without any GOP support.

Greene has her own thoughts. She believes Thune should use the “nuclear option” and override the veto rules to pass the funding bill with just a majority vote. Senators from both sides of the aisle have been hesitant to further erode use of the filibuster because they worry about weakening their party’s influence if they are in the minority.

Greene, who is working from her office in Washington this week, also says Johnson made a strategic mistake by canceling votes and keeping members at home. She has been critical of his leadership often during his tenure and said his handling of the shutdown is another source of frustration.

“I don’t see any reason for the House to be out of session,” he said. “I don’t think that it’s believable to tell the American people that while we control the White House, the House and the Senate that we can’t return to work in Washington, D.C., because Chuck Schumer and six other Democrats won’t vote to open the government.”