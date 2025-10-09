A state agency will have some extra time to select a prosecutor to replace Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on the election interference case, but not as much as the council’s head had wanted.
On Wednesday, Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said he’d give the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia until Nov. 14 to name a new prosecutor to the high-profile racketeering case, which involves President Donald Trump and 14 other defendants.
McAfee initially told Pete Skandalakis, the council’s executive director, that he had only 14 days to make the call. But Skandalakis had wanted even more time: at least 90 days after he received a physical copy of the case file, which he said would likely take another month to arrive.
McAfee said he would consider issuing a motion that would force the Fulton DA’s office to speed up its delivery of that case file if needed.
The back-and-forth comes several weeks after the Georgia Supreme Court declined to step in and consider an appeal from Willis after a lower court removed her from the case due to a romantic relationship she had with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed and paid to lead the case.
Whoever PAC appoints to replace Willis will have the power to decide whether to move forward with the election interference case, slim it down or dismiss it entirely.
Willis had initially charged Trump and 18 of his allies, alleging they tried to subvert Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Georgia.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Judge sets 14-day deadline to name new prosecutor in Fulton Trump case
If a new prosecutor in the election interference case isn't named in two weeks, the judge could dismiss the case.
Controversial South Fulton mayor faces 8 challengers in election
South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau has reversed himself at least twice about whether he planned to run for reelection against eight challengers for the Nov. 4 election.
The Latest: Trump says officials should be jailed as they oppose his use of National Guard troops
President Donald Trump said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, should be jailed as they oppose his deployment of National Guard t
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
In this Ga. county, nearly half of the children face hunger. It may get worse.
Rural Hancock County, about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta, has the highest estimated rate of childhood food insecurity in the nation, according a report.
UGA frats avoid punishment after hazing investigations
Two more University of Georgia fraternities accused of hazing have been permitted to resume activity after authorities were unable to substantiate the allegations.
State investigates Georgia babysitter accused of napping while dogs killed boy
The state is investigating a Georgia babysitter accused of napping while her dogs killed a 2-year-old.