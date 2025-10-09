A state agency will have some extra time to select a prosecutor to replace Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on the election interference case, but not as much as the council’s head had wanted.

On Wednesday, Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said he’d give the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia until Nov. 14 to name a new prosecutor to the high-profile racketeering case, which involves President Donald Trump and 14 other defendants.

McAfee initially told Pete Skandalakis, the council’s executive director, that he had only 14 days to make the call. But Skandalakis had wanted even more time: at least 90 days after he received a physical copy of the case file, which he said would likely take another month to arrive.