Get ready for Atlanta Pride with parties, special cocktails and drag performances

Brasserie Margot Pride Brunch

Head to Brasserie Margot for a Pride Drag Brunch featuring talent like Chastity Deville, Cherry Deville, Chucky Deville and Lucky Nicole. Throughout the performance, enjoy appetizers, desserts, a welcome mimosa and one entree from the a la carte menu. Ten percent of ticket sales will benefit Atlanta’s Pansy Patrol nonprofit.

11:30 a.m. Saturday. $75 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com/event/pride-drag-brunch-at-brasserie-margot

Fox Theatre viewing party

The Fox Theatre’s Marquee Club will hold a viewing party for the Atlanta Pride Parade. Guests can enjoy the parade from the Marquee Club’s rooftop with heavy hors d’oeuvres, while Taylor Alxndr hosts with DJ sets and performances.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. $80 per person. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org/events/detail/pride-parade-2025

Jolene Jolene

This sports bar will hold two days of Pride events, starting with drag karaoke and followed by a Pride craft day complete with tie dye and a bracelet-making station.

8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2026, jolenejoleneatl.com

Mary’s

Start the weekend off with a party at Mary’s in East Atlanta Village. DJ Headmaster will spin all LGBTQ+ artists all night. A $5 cover begins after 9 p.m.

10 p.m. Friday. 1287 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-4411, instagram.com/marysatl

My Sister’s Room

Party the weekend away with a two-day pass for three events at My Sister’s Room, featuring DJs, drag, go-go dancers and burlesque performances.

Friday and Saturday. $80 per person. 1104 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-4585, mysistersroom.com/atlanta-pride.

Pride on the Square

Head to Brasserie Margot for a Pride Drag Brunch featuring talent like Chastity Deville, Cherry Deville, Chucky Deville and Lucky Nicole. Throughout the performance, enjoy appetizers, desserts, a welcome mimosa and one entree from the a la carte menu. Ten percent of ticket sales will benefit Atlanta’s Pansy Patrol nonprofit.

11:30 a.m. Saturday. $75 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com/event/pride-drag-brunch-at-brasserie-margot

Fox Theatre viewing party

The Fox Theatre’s Marquee Club will hold a viewing party for the Atlanta Pride Parade. Guests can enjoy the parade from the Marquee Club’s rooftop with heavy hors d’oeuvres, while Taylor Alxndr hosts with DJ sets and performances.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. $80 per person. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org/events/detail/pride-parade-2025

Jolene Jolene

This sports bar will hold two days of Pride events, starting with drag karaoke and followed by a Pride craft day complete with tie dye and a bracelet-making station.

8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2026, jolenejoleneatl.com

Mary’s

Start the weekend off with a party at Mary’s in East Atlanta Village. DJ Headmaster will spin all LGBTQ+ artists all night. A $5 cover begins after 9 p.m.

10 p.m. Friday. 1287 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-4411, instagram.com/marysatl

My Sister’s Room

Party the weekend away with a two-day pass for three events at My Sister’s Room, featuring DJs, drag, go-go dancers and burlesque performances.

Friday and Saturday. $80 per person. 1104 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-4585, mysistersroom.com/atlanta-pride.