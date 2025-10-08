Food & Dining

Get ready for Atlanta Pride with parties, special cocktails and drag performances

Over the course of the weekend, more than 350,000 attendees will experience the marketplace filled with community organizations, sponsors and vendors.
The annual Pride Parade runs up Peachtree Street to 10th Street and into Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The annual Pride Parade runs up Peachtree Street to 10th Street and into Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
10 minutes ago

Every October, nonprofit Atlanta Pride throws a weekend-long festival that stretches across the city and culminates with a parade through the streets of Midtown on Oct. 12.

Over more than five decades, Atlanta’s pride parade has become one of the largest parades in the city, attracting over 100,000 spectators, according to Atlanta Pride’s impact report.

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?

Over the course of the weekend, more than 350,000 attendees will experience the marketplace filled with community organizations, sponsors and vendors; three community marches; and the Pride Parade, which begins at the Civic Center MARTA Station and ends with the Charles Allen Gate at Piedmont Park.

While there are plenty of official celebrations to attend, restaurants and venues around the city will host their own events to get the pride spirit high. Here are some events to check out this week.

Atlanta Eagle

This iconic Atlanta gay bar will celebrate with four days and nights of festivities. A weekend pass is available for purchase, which includes access to all Pride events.

Thursday-Sunday. 1492 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-999-3826, atlantaeagle.com/upcoming-events

Aveline cocktails

Aveline’s menu will feature drinks created by some of Atlanta’s local influencers, including from Mr. Elle Aye, who holds the title of Mr. Trans Georgia 2025, and from “RuPaul’s Drag Race Star” Nicole Paige Brooks. Throughout the month, a portion of cocktail sales will benefit Lost-n-Found Youth, an Atlanta nonprofit that provides resources to LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

Through Oct. 31. 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3727, avelinebaratl.com

Order a Pride-themed cocktail at Boqueria in Colony Square. (Courtesy of Boqueria)
Order a Pride-themed cocktail at Boqueria in Colony Square. (Courtesy of Boqueria)

Boqueria

This tapas restaurant at Colony Square will celebrate with cocktails honoring Spanish queer icons, including the Almódovar, a rose sangria celebrating Spanish director and screenwriter Pedro Almódovar, and La Veneno, a white sangria celebrating ’90s Spanish star La Veneno.

Friday-Sunday. 1221 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 770-764-8364, boqueriarestaurant.com/location/atl-colony-square

Brasserie Margot will hold a Pride Drag Brunch this weekend. (Courtesy of Brasserie Margot)
Brasserie Margot will hold a Pride Drag Brunch this weekend. (Courtesy of Brasserie Margot)

Brasserie Margot Pride Brunch

Head to Brasserie Margot for a Pride Drag Brunch featuring talent like Chastity Deville, Cherry Deville, Chucky Deville and Lucky Nicole. Throughout the performance, enjoy appetizers, desserts, a welcome mimosa and one entree from the a la carte menu. Ten percent of ticket sales will benefit Atlanta’s Pansy Patrol nonprofit.

11:30 a.m. Saturday. $75 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com/event/pride-drag-brunch-at-brasserie-margot

Fox Theatre viewing party

The Fox Theatre’s Marquee Club will hold a viewing party for the Atlanta Pride Parade. Guests can enjoy the parade from the Marquee Club’s rooftop with heavy hors d’oeuvres, while Taylor Alxndr hosts with DJ sets and performances.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. $80 per person. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org/events/detail/pride-parade-2025

Jolene Jolene

This sports bar will hold two days of Pride events, starting with drag karaoke and followed by a Pride craft day complete with tie dye and a bracelet-making station.

8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2026, jolenejoleneatl.com

Mary’s

Start the weekend off with a party at Mary’s in East Atlanta Village. DJ Headmaster will spin all LGBTQ+ artists all night. A $5 cover begins after 9 p.m.

10 p.m. Friday. 1287 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-4411, instagram.com/marysatl

My Sister’s Room

Party the weekend away with a two-day pass for three events at My Sister’s Room, featuring DJs, drag, go-go dancers and burlesque performances.

Friday and Saturday. $80 per person. 1104 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-4585, mysistersroom.com/atlanta-pride.

Pride on the Square

Colony Square will kick off Atlanta Pride weekend with this event on the Plaza, featuring drag performances of top hits, drinks, a DJ and swag.

6-8 p.m. Friday. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. colonysquare.com/events/pride-on-the-square

Queer Prom

Metropolitan Studios will hold its annual Queer Prom. Attendees can come alone, bring a date, family or friends. The evening will include queer anthems, pop hits and classics, as well as donation-based cocktails, mocktails and treats.

7-10 p.m. Friday. $15 per person. 1259 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta. metrostudioseav.com/events

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

