Massive ACA price hikes revealed as Georgia Access window shopping opens early

Georgia Access policyholder Amy Bielawski of Tucker is one of those lower-income policyholders likely to see high-impact price increases. She refuses to look yet.
Bielawski is self-employed, and said she’s afraid of a premium hike she can’t afford. Bielawski also said she’s afraid her income next year could fall below the poverty level, rendering her ineligible for ACA coverage.
Bielawski’s company of 31 years, Hare-Brained Productions, provides event entertainment like singing telegrams, face painting, balloon sculpting, bouncy houses and magic shows.
For years, Bielawski went without health insurance. In 2021, after the enhanced subsidies kicked in, she said, she found that an ACA plan was in her price range. Getting insurance was “miraculous,” she said, allowing her to go to the doctor and buy medication for her chronic thyroid condition rather than relying on herbs she found recommended online.
Bielawski said she may need to go uninsured again next year, if she is faced with even modest cost increases.
“I’ve got to pay regular bills,” she said. “I’ve got a $5,000 property tax bill. And $1,000 mortgage insurance. So it’s like, do I want a place to live? That’s kind of where it’s at.”
Problems could come from another direction, too, she said. Her bookings are slowing down, and she will not be eligible for ACA coverage if her income drops below the federal poverty level of $15,650. That might qualify her for Georgia’s Pathways to Coverage Medicaid program, but not if her work falls below 80 hours a month.
Open enrollment ends Jan. 15.
“I’m stressed out every freaking day,” Bielawski said.
Window shopping is open early on GeorgiaAccess.gov for Affordable Care Act plans, also known as Obamacare. In Georgia, the marketplace is run by the state and called Georgia Access. Shoppers can look now to see prices for 2026 coverage. Traditionally, window shopping doesn’t start until the last week of October, so other places where people buy their plans, like web brokers, may not be open yet.
When: People can buy 2026 coverage from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15. After open enrollment closes they can’t buy plans unless they have an approved reason, like moving to a new state.
What: Subsidized insurance on the ACA exchange. Prices will still be acceptable for many people. Those who make from 100% to 400% of the poverty level are eligible for some federal subsidies. Georgia also subsidizes the state’s exchange.
Where: Starting Nov. 1, Georgians will be able to buy plans on GeorgiaAccess.gov, or private web broker sites like HealthSherpa.com, or private agents or the insurance companies themselves. Right now, window shopping is limited. People can find 2026 window shopping on the Georgia Access website itself, either by signing in at GeorgiaAccess.gov or, if they don’t have an account, browsing at this link.
Warning: That’s GeorgiaAccess.gov. It’s not .org or .com. Companies have bought those other addresses and posted content that may appear to be the state’s insurance portal, but it is not.
