Massive ACA price hikes revealed as Georgia Access window shopping opens early

Amy Bielawski, who runs Hare-Brained Productions, poses for a portrait in Stone Mountain on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Bielawski is worried she may not be able to afford health care through Georgia Access, Georgia's Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange, when subsidies expire. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Georgia Access policyholder Amy Bielawski of Tucker is one of those lower-income policyholders likely to see high-impact price increases. She refuses to look yet.

Bielawski is self-employed, and said she’s afraid of a premium hike she can’t afford. Bielawski also said she’s afraid her income next year could fall below the poverty level, rendering her ineligible for ACA coverage.

Bielawski’s company of 31 years, Hare-Brained Productions, provides event entertainment like singing telegrams, face painting, balloon sculpting, bouncy houses and magic shows.

For years, Bielawski went without health insurance. In 2021, after the enhanced subsidies kicked in, she said, she found that an ACA plan was in her price range. Getting insurance was “miraculous,” she said, allowing her to go to the doctor and buy medication for her chronic thyroid condition rather than relying on herbs she found recommended online.

Bielawski said she may need to go uninsured again next year, if she is faced with even modest cost increases.

“I’ve got to pay regular bills,” she said. “I’ve got a $5,000 property tax bill. And $1,000 mortgage insurance. So it’s like, do I want a place to live? That’s kind of where it’s at.”

Problems could come from another direction, too, she said. Her bookings are slowing down, and she will not be eligible for ACA coverage if her income drops below the federal poverty level of $15,650. That might qualify her for Georgia’s Pathways to Coverage Medicaid program, but not if her work falls below 80 hours a month.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 15.

“I’m stressed out every freaking day,” Bielawski said.

