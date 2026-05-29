A.M. ATL: Fires are rude

Morning, y’all! If I were mayor of a city, I would designate two days a week as “lawn and street care” days, and they would be the only time you could mow your grass or operate a leaf blower. Yes, I would be a petty tyrant. Probably best to stick to writing.
Let’s get to it.
THE FIRES ARE STILL BURNING
Firefighters responding to the Pineland Road Fire in April. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP)
It’s been more than a month since two large wildfires began destroying parts of South Georgia and Florida. While most of the two blazes are now contained, they’re still dogging firefighters and eating up land.
The Highway 82 Fire and Pineland Road Fire have consumed more than 55,000 acres in four counties between Valdosta and the Atlantic coast.
Damage estimates hover around $20 million.
Why the wildfires just won’t die
Evil fire behavior: Did you know wildfires can continue to burn underground? How horribly unfair. Blazes can simmer in peat bogs and other areas of organic matter several feet below ground, just waiting to ignite again. Think of the wick of a just-extinguished candle that’s not flaming but definitely still burning.
Dry conditions: Officials say dried pine needles from dead trees are dropping and causing flare-ups. Yes, recently burned areas can actually perpetuate fires. It’s a vicious cycle.
Storm hopes: The recent rain has helped a little, but it takes a lot of wet to get rid of all the dry brought on by the recent drought. Ironically, the area needs a big storm, which could be destructive in its own right, to put an end to the burn. “We continue to be told that it will take a named storm to fully extinguish the hot spots,” Joey Cason, the Brantley County manager, told the AJC.
One of the access points to the MET on Murphy Ave SW, a possible future site of a new hospital. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The city of Atlanta and Morehouse School of Medicine will join forces to bring a proposed $800 million hospital to the southern part of the city, where hospital “deserts” leave residents at greater risk in case of emergency.
The Level 2 trauma center would hold up to 125 beds and is slated to be built at MET Atlanta just south of I-20.
A new facility would help fill gaps left by Wellstar’s closure of Atlanta Medical Center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood and Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point.
DECATUR RESIDENTS WANT INVESTIGATION INTO SCHOOL BOARD
“They can’t examine (their faith) and apply it in real time, so the best all they can do, without asking questions, being low IQ people, is to impersonate a sixth-century goat herder, which is crazy work.”
That’s Jason Whitaker, husband of Decatur School Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker, talking on his podcast about members of a neighborhood mosque.
Whitaker has also bashed transgender people on his show, calling gender issues “made-up fairy tale terms.”
Decatur residents are not happy. Several inclusive coalitions want Gyimah Whitaker to denounce her husband’s statements and called for an investigation into the superintendent’s conduct.
This comes on the heels of existing tensions over a new early childhood learning center that the district has backed despite strong opposition from Decatur residents.
Duluth’s Lantern Parade: Duluth’s Art Month wraps up tonight with music, giant bubbles, face painting, themed characters, the Duluth Fine Arts League Art Show, lantern-making and a Lantern Parade.
Rockin’ for Rescue: BarkVille Dog Rescue celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday in Johns Creek, with rock band Shyanne covering ’80s hits. Food trucks will be on-site, and VIP tickets include a buffet dinner.
Atlanta Streets Alive: On Sunday, bike, walk, skate, dance, and play from West End to Grant Park on a temporarily car-free, pedestrian-friendly route.
Family Field Day: In Dunwoody on Sunday, bring the family out for a day of classic field day games like the three-legged race and water balloon toss, plus art-inspired activities including an art relay race and color rush.
And with June just around the corner, there’s even more to explore across the metro. From comedy shows and museums to quiet green spaces, plenty of free activities are on the calendar in the weeks ahead.
Pemberton’s French Wine-Coca. Aids digestion and assimulation, cures dyspepsia, cures neuralgia and sick headache, invigorates the brain and nervous system. Wine-Coca conduces to mental activity and clearness, prevents fatigue and exhaustion, brings cheerfulness and sweet refreshing sleep. Try it, and you will exclaim as thousands of others have done, “Eureka!” For sale by druggists …
Ah, we have a classic today: the first ads for Coca-Cola. Consider my dyspepsia and neuralgia cured!
ONE MORE THING
Yesterday, I solicited suggestions for a Georgia-based alternative to Florida’s “Palmetto Pounders,” quick and heavy afternoon rainstorms. The A.M. ATL family did not disappoint.
Peach Rinse
Georgia Slam
Frog Choker
Georgia Gullywasher
Chattahoochee Charger
Porch Chaser
Really exquisite work, everyone. Some companies pay millions of dollars to get ideas like that. Have a beautiful weekend!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.