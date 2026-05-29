News

A.M. ATL: Fires are rude

Plus: New hospital, weekend plans
By
34 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! If I were mayor of a city, I would designate two days a week as “lawn and street care” days, and they would be the only time you could mow your grass or operate a leaf blower. Yes, I would be a petty tyrant. Probably best to stick to writing.

Let’s get to it.

THE FIRES ARE STILL BURNING

Firefighters responding to the Pineland Road Fire in April. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP)
Firefighters responding to the Pineland Road Fire in April. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP)

It’s been more than a month since two large wildfires began destroying parts of South Georgia and Florida. While most of the two blazes are now contained, they’re still dogging firefighters and eating up land.

Why the wildfires just won’t die

Evil fire behavior: Did you know wildfires can continue to burn underground? How horribly unfair. Blazes can simmer in peat bogs and other areas of organic matter several feet below ground, just waiting to ignite again. Think of the wick of a just-extinguished candle that’s not flaming but definitely still burning.

Dry conditions: Officials say dried pine needles from dead trees are dropping and causing flare-ups. Yes, recently burned areas can actually perpetuate fires. It’s a vicious cycle.

Storm hopes: The recent rain has helped a little, but it takes a lot of wet to get rid of all the dry brought on by the recent drought. Ironically, the area needs a big storm, which could be destructive in its own right, to put an end to the burn. “We continue to be told that it will take a named storm to fully extinguish the hot spots,” Joey Cason, the Brantley County manager, told the AJC.

🔎 READ MORE: Zero fire deaths brings note of gratitude to a difficult situation

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ATLANTA AND MOREHOUSE TEAM UP ON NEW HOSPITAL

One of the access points to the MET on Murphy Ave SW, a possible future site of a new hospital. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
One of the access points to the MET on Murphy Ave SW, a possible future site of a new hospital. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The city of Atlanta and Morehouse School of Medicine will join forces to bring a proposed $800 million hospital to the southern part of the city, where hospital “deserts” leave residents at greater risk in case of emergency.

The Level 2 trauma center would hold up to 125 beds and is slated to be built at MET Atlanta just south of I-20.

A new facility would help fill gaps left by Wellstar’s closure of Atlanta Medical Center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood and Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point.

🔎 READ MORE: Where the funding will come from, how Morehouse is involved

DECATUR RESIDENTS WANT INVESTIGATION INTO SCHOOL BOARD

“They can’t examine (their faith) and apply it in real time, so the best all they can do, without asking questions, being low IQ people, is to impersonate a sixth-century goat herder, which is crazy work.”

This comes on the heels of existing tensions over a new early childhood learning center that the district has backed despite strong opposition from Decatur residents.

🔎 READ MORE: Some want an additional investigation into the district’s finances

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

The Georgia Public Service Commission signed off on lower bills for customers (around $4 lower a month), but advocates say it doesn’t do enough to protect from future rate hikes.

🎓 Emory University selected longtime administrator Christopher L. Augostini as its new president. He says Emory is well prepared for the challenges of the day.

🎤 Billionaire Rick Jackson won’t be a part of the Atlanta Press Club debate ahead of the Republican gubernatorial runoff vote. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will get the stage all to himself.

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS

Come early to make a lantern, then march in Duluth's Lantern Parade at Town Green on Friday. (Courtesy of Duluth Lantern Parade)
Come early to make a lantern, then march in Duluth's Lantern Parade at Town Green on Friday. (Courtesy of Duluth Lantern Parade)

Looking for family fun in metro Atlanta this weekend? The AJC’s list of 15 kid-approved outings includes:

🚲 READ MORE: Important info for attendees and 11 more can’t-miss family events

And with June just around the corner, there’s even more to explore across the metro. From comedy shows and museums to quiet green spaces, plenty of free activities are on the calendar in the weeks ahead.

NEWS BITES

Top SEC coaches got heated with each other over playoff, league rules

Boys, it’s nothing to lock sport visors over!

MLB star Bryce Harper brushes his teeth weird

As a Nationals fan, this was headline news among my friend groups this week.

Pigeons may be navigating with their liver, study suggests

What’s next, living with your navigator?

A rare blue micromoon rises this weekend

Be nice to the micromoon, it’s trying its best.

ON THIS DATE

May 29, 1886

Pemberton’s French Wine-Coca. Aids digestion and assimulation, cures dyspepsia, cures neuralgia and sick headache, invigorates the brain and nervous system. Wine-Coca conduces to mental activity and clearness, prevents fatigue and exhaustion, brings cheerfulness and sweet refreshing sleep. Try it, and you will exclaim as thousands of others have done, “Eureka!” For sale by druggists …

Ah, we have a classic today: the first ads for Coca-Cola. Consider my dyspepsia and neuralgia cured!

ONE MORE THING

Yesterday, I solicited suggestions for a Georgia-based alternative to Florida’s “Palmetto Pounders,” quick and heavy afternoon rainstorms. The A.M. ATL family did not disappoint.

Really exquisite work, everyone. Some companies pay millions of dollars to get ideas like that. Have a beautiful weekend!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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