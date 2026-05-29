News A.M. ATL: Fires are rude Plus: New hospital, weekend plans

By AJ Willingham 34 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! If I were mayor of a city, I would designate two days a week as “lawn and street care” days, and they would be the only time you could mow your grass or operate a leaf blower. Yes, I would be a petty tyrant. Probably best to stick to writing. Let’s get to it.

THE FIRES ARE STILL BURNING Firefighters responding to the Pineland Road Fire in April. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP) It’s been more than a month since two large wildfires began destroying parts of South Georgia and Florida. While most of the two blazes are now contained, they’re still dogging firefighters and eating up land. The Highway 82 Fire and Pineland Road Fire have consumed more than 55,000 acres in four counties between Valdosta and the Atlantic coast.

Damage estimates hover around $20 million. Why the wildfires just won’t die Evil fire behavior: Did you know wildfires can continue to burn underground? How horribly unfair. Blazes can simmer in peat bogs and other areas of organic matter several feet below ground, just waiting to ignite again. Think of the wick of a just-extinguished candle that’s not flaming but definitely still burning.

Dry conditions: Officials say dried pine needles from dead trees are dropping and causing flare-ups. Yes, recently burned areas can actually perpetuate fires. It’s a vicious cycle.

Storm hopes: The recent rain has helped a little, but it takes a lot of wet to get rid of all the dry brought on by the recent drought. Ironically, the area needs a big storm, which could be destructive in its own right, to put an end to the burn. “We continue to be told that it will take a named storm to fully extinguish the hot spots,” Joey Cason, the Brantley County manager, told the AJC. 🔎 READ MORE: Zero fire deaths brings note of gratitude to a difficult situation Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. ATLANTA AND MOREHOUSE TEAM UP ON NEW HOSPITAL One of the access points to the MET on Murphy Ave SW, a possible future site of a new hospital. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The city of Atlanta and Morehouse School of Medicine will join forces to bring a proposed $800 million hospital to the southern part of the city, where hospital “deserts” leave residents at greater risk in case of emergency.

The Level 2 trauma center would hold up to 125 beds and is slated to be built at MET Atlanta just south of I-20. A new facility would help fill gaps left by Wellstar’s closure of Atlanta Medical Center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood and Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point. 🔎 READ MORE: Where the funding will come from, how Morehouse is involved DECATUR RESIDENTS WANT INVESTIGATION INTO SCHOOL BOARD “They can’t examine (their faith) and apply it in real time, so the best all they can do, without asking questions, being low IQ people, is to impersonate a sixth-century goat herder, which is crazy work.” That’s Jason Whitaker, husband of Decatur School Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker, talking on his podcast about members of a neighborhood mosque.

Whitaker has also bashed transgender people on his show, calling gender issues “made-up fairy tale terms.”

Decatur residents are not happy. Several inclusive coalitions want Gyimah Whitaker to denounce her husband’s statements and called for an investigation into the superintendent’s conduct.

This comes on the heels of existing tensions over a new early childhood learning center that the district has backed despite strong opposition from Decatur residents. 🔎 READ MORE: Some want an additional investigation into the district’s finances MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚡ The Georgia Public Service Commission signed off on lower bills for customers (around $4 lower a month), but advocates say it doesn’t do enough to protect from future rate hikes. 🎓 Emory University selected longtime administrator Christopher L. Augostini as its new president. He says Emory is well prepared for the challenges of the day. 🎤 Billionaire Rick Jackson won’t be a part of the Atlanta Press Club debate ahead of the Republican gubernatorial runoff vote. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will get the stage all to himself.

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS Come early to make a lantern, then march in Duluth's Lantern Parade at Town Green on Friday. (Courtesy of Duluth Lantern Parade) Looking for family fun in metro Atlanta this weekend? The AJC’s list of 15 kid-approved outings includes: Duluth’s Lantern Parade: Duluth’s Art Month wraps up tonight with music, giant bubbles, face painting, themed characters, the Duluth Fine Arts League Art Show, lantern-making and a Lantern Parade.

Duluth’s Art Month wraps up tonight with music, giant bubbles, face painting, themed characters, the Duluth Fine Arts League Art Show, lantern-making and a Lantern Parade. Rockin’ for Rescue: BarkVille Dog Rescue celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday in Johns Creek, with rock band Shyanne covering ’80s hits. Food trucks will be on-site, and VIP tickets include a buffet dinner.

BarkVille Dog Rescue celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday in Johns Creek, with rock band Shyanne covering ’80s hits. Food trucks will be on-site, and VIP tickets include a buffet dinner. Atlanta Streets Alive: On Sunday, bike, walk, skate, dance, and play from West End to Grant Park on a temporarily car-free, pedestrian-friendly route.

On Sunday, bike, walk, skate, dance, and play from West End to Grant Park on a temporarily car-free, pedestrian-friendly route. Family Field Day: In Dunwoody on Sunday, bring the family out for a day of classic field day games like the three-legged race and water balloon toss, plus art-inspired activities including an art relay race and color rush. 🚲 READ MORE: Important info for attendees and 11 more can’t-miss family events And with June just around the corner, there’s even more to explore across the metro. From comedy shows and museums to quiet green spaces, plenty of free activities are on the calendar in the weeks ahead.

What’s next, living with your navigator? A rare blue micromoon rises this weekend Be nice to the micromoon, it’s trying its best. ON THIS DATE May 29, 1886