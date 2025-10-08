Metro Atlanta Your guide to Atlanta Pride: Parade routes, road closures, getting around Expect a packed Midtown near Piedmont Park with limited parking. People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Atlanta Pride Parade in 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta’s biggest parade — and one of the city’s most vibrant events — returns this weekend. Traffic and road closures are just a byproduct of this year’s Atlanta Pride Festival and parade. Expect plenty of obstacles on streets surrounding Piedmont Park, where official events will be held.

Marking 55 years, the annual event themed “Rooted in Resistance” will welcome performances from Flo Milli, Bob the Drag Queen and Perfume Genius. Atlanta Pride coincides with National Coming Out Day on Saturday. Whether you’re attending Pride or just trying to navigate the city, here’s what to know about getting around this weekend. Attending Atlanta Pride Pride will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with a party at the Georgia Aquarium, where DJs will spin tunes at different parts of the venue throughout the evening. A Georgia Aquarium after-party rolls on at The Heretic from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Pride will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with a party at the Georgia Aquarium, where DJs will spin tunes at different parts of the venue throughout the evening. A Georgia Aquarium after-party rolls on at The Heretic from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. All other official Atlanta Pride events will happen at Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Things start with Pride Yoga at 9 a.m. Saturday, with live music and performances beginning at 11 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday across the Community Stage at Oak Hill and the Coca-Cola Stage in The Meadow.

The festival is accessible through several entry points, including the Charles Allen Gate on 10th Street, gates on 12th and 14th streets along Piedmont Avenue, Park Drive bridge off Monroe Drive, and the Beltline near the north end of the park. The main Atlanta Pride Parade steps off at noon Sunday. It begins near the Civic Center MARTA station, heads north on Peachtree Street at Pine Street, turns left onto 10th and marches into Piedmont Park through the Charles Allen Gate. The festival is accessible through several entry points, including the Charles Allen Gate on 10th Street, gates on 12th and 14th streets along Piedmont Avenue, Park Drive bridge off Monroe Drive, and the Beltline near the north end of the park. The main Atlanta Pride Parade steps off at noon Sunday. It begins near the Civic Center MARTA station, heads north on Peachtree Street at Pine Street, turns left onto 10th and marches into Piedmont Park through the Charles Allen Gate. The three other marches — the Annual Trans March, Annual Bi and Pan March, and Annual Dyke March — happen at 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. They start at the Charles Allen Gate, head west on 10th Street, turn right onto Peachtree Street, then right onto 14th Street back into Piedmont Park. RELATED Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June? Getting to Piedmont Park Driving might not be the best option, though there are parking garages near Piedmont Park and one inside the park located in the north end. Beware that certain streets nearby, including parts of Charles Allen Drive, require a permit. Ride-share is easier, but double-check your drop-off spot since certain roads will be closed. Monroe Drive and Charles Allen Drive will remain open, aside from where they connect on 10th Street.

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters and roller skates are not allowed during the festival. If you cycle in, there’s free bike valet on 10th Street between Monroe and Charles Allen drives near The Meadow. The Arts Center and Midtown MARTA stations are both a short distance from the park. From Midtown, walk east on 10th Street until you reach the Charles Allen Gate. From Arts Center, head east on 14th Street until you reach the park. The annual Atlanta Pride Parade ran up Peachtree Street to 10th Street and into Piedmont Park in 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Road closures, traffic Friday through Sunday, 10th Street between Monroe and Charles Allen drives will remain closed to vehicles. The area is reserved for bike valet. Saturday from 1:30 to 6 p.m., marches will block sections of 10th, Peachtree and 14th streets.