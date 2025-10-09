Here’s what could replace Midtown’s Cheetah Lounge strip club

This is a rendering of a proposed student-focused residential tower slated for the Cheetah Lounge site in Midtown. (Courtesy of Core Spaces)

Permit application sheds new light on vision to redevelop famed Midtown strip club into student housing skyscraper.

The Cheetah, an adult entertainment club popular among residents, convention-goers and businessmen alike, sits on one of the few remaining high-rise development sites in Midtown . It has sat relatively untouched as office and residential towers have risen all around it, including NCR Voyix’s headquarters and Georgia Tech’s Coda office project.

The two-acre strip club site at 899 Spring St. has been the target of development speculation for decades as Midtown’s high-rise district rose around it. Core Spaces in August confirmed it was pursuing the plan to redevelop the Cheetah Lounge site, aiming to finish it by 2029.

Chicago-based developer Core Spaces this week filed a special administration permit application with the city with new details on its intention to tear down the famed Cheetah Lounge for a 27-story skyscraper. The 532-unit residential tower would offer about 1,600 beds designed for college students.

The plan to demolish one of Atlanta’s most famous strip clubs to make way for a high-rise student housing tower is starting to come into focus.

Renderings included in the permit application showcase a towering metal-and-glass facade in line with neighboring skyscrapers. Ground-floor retail space showcases greenery and an active sidewalk along Spring Street.

Core Spaces opened such a tower called Hub Atlanta two years ago near Georgia Tech. Capstone Communities also has a project in the area called Inspire Atlanta. The country's largest student housing developer, Landmark Properties, also plans to build a 40-story skyscraper next to the iconic Varsity fast food joint.

Dwell Design Studio is the project’s architect, and Birmingham, Alabama-based Capstone Communities is also a partner on the development.

Special administration permits, also known as SAPs, are required filings for developments in certain parts of Atlanta, including those whose developers are seeking variances. Core Spaces is asking for six code variations, which relate to tree landscaping, fencing setbacks, curb cut locations and a parking buffer.

The northwest portion of the property located on the southeast corner of Spring and 8th streets is being reserved for a potential future development phase. Details on what that could entail were not provided “and will be based on future market demands,” the permit application said.