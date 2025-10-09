Atlanta police major, former union president demoted after DUI arrest

Atlanta police have demoted a major to the rank of captain after his recent DUI arrest in Cobb County, the latest incident to blemish the city’s police force.
Kevin Knapp, the former president of the Atlanta police union, was involved in a single-vehicle crash last month and charged with three misdemeanors.
He has been with the police department for 24 years and had been promoted multiple times. In 2022, he rose from lieutenant to captain, then was promoted to major last year, according to Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records.
“Upon learning of the arrest, an investigation was opened with our Office of Professional Standards,” Atlanta police spokesperson Officer John Predmore said via email. “Kevin Knapp was returned to the rank of captain and has been assigned to the Field Operations Division, Zone 2.”
Kevin Knapp, the former president of the Atlanta police union, was involved in a single-vehicle crash last month and charged with three misdemeanors.
He has been with the police department for 24 years and had been promoted multiple times. In 2022, he rose from lieutenant to captain, then was promoted to major last year, according to Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records.
“Upon learning of the arrest, an investigation was opened with our Office of Professional Standards,” Atlanta police spokesperson Officer John Predmore said via email. “Kevin Knapp was returned to the rank of captain and has been assigned to the Field Operations Division, Zone 2.”
Knapp did not respond to a request for comment.
According to Cobb police, he was driving near his Acworth home late at night Sept. 12 when he was involved in the crash. He was arrested and charged on citations with failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to Cobb police, he was driving near his Acworth home late at night Sept. 12 when he was involved in the crash. He was arrested and charged on citations with failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Few details about what led to the crash were included in the incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Knapp, 49, was driving a 2026 Chevrolet Traverse on Old Stilesboro Road in a wooded area less than three miles from his home when he crashed.
Garrett Rolfe was charged with simple battery in July, a month after news reports surfaced that he was not arrested after his involvement in a fight at a Midtown bar. In 2020, he was fired from the force after shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks, which sparked protests across the city. He was reinstated in 2021.
It was at least the fourth time this year an Atlanta officer has been arrested.
In May, Lt. Kyle Kleinhenz was fired and arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for “inappropriately” touching a ride-share driver.
Garrett Rolfe was charged with simple battery in July, a month after news reports surfaced that he was not arrested after his involvement in a fight at a Midtown bar. In 2020, he was fired from the force after shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks, which sparked protests across the city. He was reinstated in 2021.