Atlanta police major, former union president demoted after DUI arrest

Atlanta police have demoted a major to the rank of captain after his recent DUI arrest in Cobb County, the latest incident to blemish the city’s police force.

Kevin Knapp, the former president of the Atlanta police union, was involved in a single-vehicle crash last month and charged with three misdemeanors.

He has been with the police department for 24 years and had been promoted multiple times. In 2022, he rose from lieutenant to captain, then was promoted to major last year, according to Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records.

“Upon learning of the arrest, an investigation was opened with our Office of Professional Standards,” Atlanta police spokesperson Officer John Predmore said via email. “Kevin Knapp was returned to the rank of captain and has been assigned to the Field Operations Division, Zone 2.”

