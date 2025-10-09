Metro Atlanta

Atlanta police major, former union president demoted after DUI arrest

Kevin Knapp, who is now a captain, has no significant disciplinary history, according to POST records.
The Atlanta Police Department demoted a major to the rank of captain after an internal investigation into his DUI arrest in Cobb County. (Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta police have demoted a major to the rank of captain after his recent DUI arrest in Cobb County, the latest incident to blemish the city’s police force.

Kevin Knapp, the former president of the Atlanta police union, was involved in a single-vehicle crash last month and charged with three misdemeanors.

He has been with the police department for 24 years and had been promoted multiple times. In 2022, he rose from lieutenant to captain, then was promoted to major last year, according to Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records.

“Upon learning of the arrest, an investigation was opened with our Office of Professional Standards,” Atlanta police spokesperson Officer John Predmore said via email. “Kevin Knapp was returned to the rank of captain and has been assigned to the Field Operations Division, Zone 2.”

Knapp did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Cobb police, he was driving near his Acworth home late at night Sept. 12 when he was involved in the crash. He was arrested and charged on citations with failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Few details about what led to the crash were included in the incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Knapp, 49, was driving a 2026 Chevrolet Traverse on Old Stilesboro Road in a wooded area less than three miles from his home when he crashed.

It was at least the fourth time this year an Atlanta officer has been arrested.

In May, Lt. Kyle Kleinhenz was fired and arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for “inappropriately” touching a ride-share driver.

Muhammad Muhammad was arrested and fired in August on charges he assaulted a masseuse, the AJC previously reported.

Garrett Rolfe was charged with simple battery in July, a month after news reports surfaced that he was not arrested after his involvement in a fight at a Midtown bar. In 2020, he was fired from the force after shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks, which sparked protests across the city. He was reinstated in 2021.

Atlanta police did not respond to a request for comment about the recent string of arrests.

Knapp has no history of significant disciplinary actions, including termination or suspension for 30 or more days, POST records show. He has been with the department since Sept. 11, 2001.

— Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid and data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.

