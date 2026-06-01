A.M. ATL: Surprise visits

Morning, y’all! Welcome to June. Welcome to more rain, too, though experts say it will take into 2027 for Georgia to recover from the recent drought. Side note: Are you drinking enough water? Seems like a good time to ask.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Welcome to June. Welcome to more rain, too, though experts say it will take into 2027 for Georgia to recover from the recent drought. Side note: Are you drinking enough water? Seems like a good time to ask.
Let’s get to it.
University of Georgia researchers got an alarming email last week prepping them on what to do if they’re contacted or visited by federal law enforcement agents.
🔎 READ MORE: Spokesperson calls it ‘proactive guidance’
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In general, Atlantans mind their business. I love that about us.
But, when two civil servants allegedly, ah, spend intimate time with each other during the workday and on government property, people are gonna talk.
A 66-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on a MARTA train Saturday as it traveled between the Lakewood station and the Oakland City station.
Such tragedies are a rare but present reality on public transit. MARTA police statistics show reports of serious crimes — including homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and burglary — dropped by 26% last year compared with 2024. There were five homicides in 2023 and again in 2024.
🔎 READ MORE: Details of the investigation
🎤 Former football coach Derek Dooley and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins faced off last night in the Atlanta Press Club’s runoff debate for the GOP U.S. Senate nom. Watch a replay at the link.
⚠️ Mike Collins is having some personnel problems. He recently dismissed a longtime adviser over an offensive social media post making light of rape and suicide. Said adviser also had a long-documented history of violence. He’s not the only member of Collins’ campaign to come under recent ethical scrutiny.
Atlanta is proud to announce the debut of the new $441 million Domestic Terminal South Parking Deck.
🔎 READ MORE: The deck is ‘just Phase 1′ of a larger airport overhaul
Georgia soccer fans frustrated by still-high World Cup ticket prices
Fans were promised inexpensive ticket options, but “inexpensive” clearly means something different to the very, very rich people in charge.
‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ is the latest game show to shoot in metro Atlanta
Do you think celebrities actually have fun on these shows, or is it like a paid hostage situation?
How Matt Ryan is impacting Falcons in new president of football role
This is a lovely collection of Falcons players and staff saying how great Matt Ryan is, and they are all correct.
Adopt these healthy habits for a stronger, leaner body this summer
Or don’t. Rot in bed and let your unread text messages hit three figures. Sip melted ice pops from a Big Gulp cup. Nothing matters. Every day you survive, you’ve won.
June 1, 1977
Foes lather at the River Parks Bill. Roland P. Smith says he has heard a lot of talk about making the Chattahoochee River a haven for the “wonderful children.” “ … they don’t look so wonderful when they’re standing there looking at you, half-drunk and belligerent as hell,” he says. Smith, a lawyer and riverside landowner, is typical of those who have organized to fight the Chattahoochee River parks bill, a measure which has been touted consistently by state planners and local environmentalists.
Respect to Mr. Smith, a truly titanic hater. Alas, in 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed the law that created the 48-mile Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
I am reminded today of an all-time best newspaper masthead from The Aspen Daily Times that doubles as solid life advice: “If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen.”
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Until next time.