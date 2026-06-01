News A.M. ATL: Surprise visits Plus: MARTA stabbing, airport parking

By AJ Willingham 40 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! Welcome to June. Welcome to more rain, too, though experts say it will take into 2027 for Georgia to recover from the recent drought. Side note: Are you drinking enough water? Seems like a good time to ask. Let’s get to it.

KNOCK KNOCK, UGA. IT’S THE FBI Members of the University of Georgia Redcoat Marching Band perform during this year's Spring Undergraduate Commencement at Sanford Stadium. (Jason Getz/AJC) University of Georgia researchers got an alarming email last week prepping them on what to do if they’re contacted or visited by federal law enforcement agents. The email was from Tina Bosworth, UGA’s director of research security and export controls.

Institutions have received email inquiries and even unexpected in-person visits from FBI agents expressing interest in university research activities, she wrote.

“In some cases, these inquiries have begun with questions about controlled or restricted research and have expanded to include broad questions regarding the institution’s fundamental research programs and general research operations.”

So far, no such visits have been reported at the university. 🔎 READ MORE: Spokesperson calls it ‘proactive guidance’

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THE ONE WITH THE JUDGE AND THE POLICE OFFICER The Atlanta Police Department is investigating whether one of its high-ranking officers had an extramarital affair with a federal judge. (Mike Stewart/AP file) In general, Atlantans mind their business. I love that about us. But, when two civil servants allegedly, ah, spend intimate time with each other during the workday and on government property, people are gonna talk. A U.S. District Judge and “a prominent officer of a large law enforcement agency in the judge’s district” are under scrutiny for a very perceptible two-year-long affair.

The pair repeatedly engaged in what writer Anne Lamott once called “the big oompus boompus” in the judge’s chambers, creating an uncomfortable working environment, according to a report from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

The judge was privately reprimanded after fessing up, and the Atlanta Police Department is conducting its own investigation. When it rains, it pours Unrelated to all of that, the federal government is now asking the judge reportedly at the center of the scandal to recuse herself from a 2020 election-related lawsuit.

The Justice Department said the judge attended an election event for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which created “the appearance of bias.”

FATAL MARTA STABBING A 66-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on a MARTA train Saturday as it traveled between the Lakewood station and the Oakland City station. A suspect was arrested at the Oakland City station.

Authorities say they believe the attack was “completely random.”

It’s the second death on MARTA property this year. Such tragedies are a rare but present reality on public transit. MARTA police statistics show reports of serious crimes — including homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and burglary — dropped by 26% last year compared with 2024. There were five homicides in 2023 and again in 2024. 🔎 READ MORE: Details of the investigation MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🎤 Former football coach Derek Dooley and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins faced off last night in the Atlanta Press Club’s runoff debate for the GOP U.S. Senate nom. Watch a replay at the link.

⚠️ Mike Collins is having some personnel problems. He recently dismissed a longtime adviser over an offensive social media post making light of rape and suicide. Said adviser also had a long-documented history of violence. He’s not the only member of Collins’ campaign to come under recent ethical scrutiny. ATLANTA’S NEWEST DEBUTANTE: THE AIRPORT PARKING DECK Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport opens its new parking deck, with more than 7,000 spaces, today. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Atlanta is proud to announce the debut of the new $441 million Domestic Terminal South Parking Deck. The ugly duckling squatting in the airport complex since 2023 has now become a swan, and by swan we mean a place you can park for $10 an hour or $30 a day.

The new deck boasts more than 6,400 covered parking spaces, nearly 1,200 surface spaces and a raised pedestrian walkway.

When one queen rises, another must fall: The old South deck will be demolished and rebuilt starting in August. 🔎 READ MORE: The deck is ‘just Phase 1′ of a larger airport overhaul