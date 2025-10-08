New Orleans inmate arrested in Atlanta after 5 months on the run

He was one of 10 inmates who made national headlines when they broke out of the Orleans Parish Jail through a hole in a cell wall behind a toilet, The Associated Press reported. Some escapees were captured the same day, while others remained on the run, according to news reports.

Groves was the last to evade law enforcement. The FBI offered a reward of $20,000 for any information leading to his arrest and warned the public he was expected to be “armed and dangerous.”

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a home in southwest Atlanta, Frank Lempka with the Atlanta Marshals office confirmed.

Groves was convicted of murder last year after killing two people and injuring two others at a Mardi Gras celebration in 2018. A jury found him guilty of two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Jamar Robinson and Byron Jackson and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the two people who were injured, according to the district attorney’s office.

