Activists urge city to make good on promises after homeless man’s death

Former residents of the homeless encampment where Cornelius Taylor was crushed to death by city of Atlanta equipment trying to clear the site have asked the city to do more to ensure that people are guaranteed safe, permanent housing and wraparound services.

The residents and activists with The Justice for Cornelius Taylor Coalition held a rally outside City Hall Monday and said they would deliver a petition to city officials asking them to make sure that wraparound services are better funded so people are less at risk of returning to homelessness.

They also renewed their call for an end to encampment sweeps and want the city to rename Old Wheat Street to Cornelius Taylor Street — the roadway on which the encampment existed where Taylor was killed Jan. 16 when a Department of Public Works front loader hit him.

The coalition raised concerns about conditions at Welcome House, the supportive housing program and apartment complex where the city placed residents after the Old Wheat Street camp was cleared in July.

Complaints about rats, roaches, mold and security at the complex surfaced during the rally.

Taylor’s friend and former camp resident Allen Hall said he had opted for housing in the city’s West End and did not take up the city’s offer to move from the camp to the complex.

“Personally, I refused to live in conditions at Welcome House,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I would have rather been homeless than stay at Welcome House.”

Scott A. Walker, president and CEO of 3Keys Inc., which owns and operates Welcome House, said there is not a rodent problem at the complex and it had “invested significant resources in pest control to ensure this remains the case.”

Walker added he has not been made aware of any issues with mold, and the complex is properly staffed.

Longtime homelessness advocate and coalition member Tim Franzen said conditions at Welcome House are “not great” but credited the staff there for their work.

“They’re working with so little resources, and they really are doing as much as they can with what little resources they have,” Franzen said.

Taylor’s fiancee, Lolita Griffeth, said he was her “protector” and said he stayed by her side as she recovered in the hospital from an aneurysm.

"Cornelius loved breakfast … especially cereal. He was funny. He was willing to take care of anyone. He was smart. He could rap. Loved to draw. That's what I want you all to remember about him," Griffeth said.

“Give the homeless in this city the basic housing that we need,” she said. “Not just the people from Old Wheat Street, but everyone in this city.”

“Cornelius loved breakfast … especially cereal. He was funny. He was willing to take care of anyone. He was smart. He could rap. Loved to draw. That’s what I want you all to remember about him,” Griffeth said.