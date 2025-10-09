Activists urge city to make good on promises after homeless man’s death

After Taylor’s death, Mayor Andre Dickens convened a homelessness task force to recommend ways to avert a similar tragedy and ensure that safety checks are in place when camps are cleared.
Partners for HOME, which coordinates the city’s homeless strategy, has said it is taking a housing-first approach as it aims to clear downtown camps and permanently house 400 people by the end of this year and before the FIFA World Cup games next summer.
So far, the initiative has led to the creation of close to 430 permanent supportive housing units, nonprofit officials said, and more than 170 people had been placed in permanent housing.
The nonprofit’s CEO, Cathryn Vassell, said 17 of the 19 people living at the Old Wheat Street encampment had been placed in permanent supportive housing or will be soon.
“This includes eight individuals living in permanent supportive housing units at Welcome House, four at Ralph David House, and one at the Melody,” Vassell said in a statement. “Two additional clients have scheduled move-ins at Welcome House, and one is scheduled for move-in at the Salvation Army’s permanent supportive housing.
“For the two remaining clients, we are in the process of identifying the right housing solutions that fit their needs.”
She said everyone is assigned a caseworker and offered life-skills training, job resources, substance use and mental health services, and help obtaining benefits such as food stamps.
Rayna Plummer, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said the city partnered with the nonprofit to make sure every resident “received housing and support for a safe, dignified transition.”
Any “assertion that wraparound services are not being provided is inaccurate,” Plummer added.
Partners for HOME’s 2025 point-in-time count estimates there are close to 2,900 unhoused people in the city. The majority, or about 80%, identified as Black, according to the nonprofit.
For activists with the coalition, Old Wheat Street has been a test run for how city officials will treat its unhoused population as the World Cup nears.
“For anybody that works in the trenches, the reality is the housing stock is not there. What is available is oftentimes substandard,” said Franzen.
Franzen and other coalition members said earlier this year that some residents had fallen through the cracks without access to food, case management, housing and other resources.
After the rally, District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari said the public should not be left with the impression that the city “didn’t do anything.”
“I don’t want you to think that there’s nobody here that cares. I fought so hard to start a case manager program because I believe in wraparound services,” Bakhtiari said during a City Council meeting. “We have tons of stuff to improve on.”
After Taylor’s death, Mayor Andre Dickens convened a homelessness task force to recommend ways to avert a similar tragedy and ensure that safety checks are in place when camps are cleared.
Partners for HOME, which coordinates the city’s homeless strategy, has said it is taking a housing-first approach as it aims to clear downtown camps and permanently house 400 people by the end of this year and before the FIFA World Cup games next summer.
So far, the initiative has led to the creation of close to 430 permanent supportive housing units, nonprofit officials said, and more than 170 people had been placed in permanent housing.
The nonprofit’s CEO, Cathryn Vassell, said 17 of the 19 people living at the Old Wheat Street encampment had been placed in permanent supportive housing or will be soon.
“This includes eight individuals living in permanent supportive housing units at Welcome House, four at Ralph David House, and one at the Melody,” Vassell said in a statement. “Two additional clients have scheduled move-ins at Welcome House, and one is scheduled for move-in at the Salvation Army’s permanent supportive housing.
“For the two remaining clients, we are in the process of identifying the right housing solutions that fit their needs.”
She said everyone is assigned a caseworker and offered life-skills training, job resources, substance use and mental health services, and help obtaining benefits such as food stamps.
Rayna Plummer, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said the city partnered with the nonprofit to make sure every resident “received housing and support for a safe, dignified transition.”
Any “assertion that wraparound services are not being provided is inaccurate,” Plummer added.
Partners for HOME’s 2025 point-in-time count estimates there are close to 2,900 unhoused people in the city. The majority, or about 80%, identified as Black, according to the nonprofit.
For activists with the coalition, Old Wheat Street has been a test run for how city officials will treat its unhoused population as the World Cup nears.
“For anybody that works in the trenches, the reality is the housing stock is not there. What is available is oftentimes substandard,” said Franzen.
Franzen and other coalition members said earlier this year that some residents had fallen through the cracks without access to food, case management, housing and other resources.
After the rally, District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari said the public should not be left with the impression that the city “didn’t do anything.”
“I don’t want you to think that there’s nobody here that cares. I fought so hard to start a case manager program because I believe in wraparound services,” Bakhtiari said during a City Council meeting. “We have tons of stuff to improve on.”