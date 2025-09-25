News A.M. ATL: Put rumors to rest Plus: Beltline money, a little rant

Morning, y’all! I forgot to welcome us into Libra season, which began Sept. 23. Libra is all about balance and harmony, which we could all use more of. Happy Birthday, Libra babies. Teach us your judicious ways. Let’s get to it.

NO, ATLANTA DOESN’T HAVE AN HIV OUTBREAK Testing, education and awareness are three keys to combating HIV. The disease is a problem in many cities across the U.S. and in Atlanta, but not nearly to the extent online rumors claim. Don’t believe social media rumors, folks. Facebook and TikTok videos saying Atlanta is overridden with thousands of HIV cases — 20,000 in one erroneous claim — are completely false. Here are the facts: The latest data, from 2023, shows 2,442 new HIV diagnoses in the whole state of Georgia. That’s a slight decrease from 2022.

Rumors love to make you prove a negative. We don’t have numbers from this year, but think of it rationally. IF there were suddenly 10 times the number of HIV cases, public health officials, agencies and even local health advocates would have sounded the alarm long ago.

Such falsehoods are often accompanied by other long-disproven lies, like the idea you can get HIV from simply touching someone or eating at a restaurant.

In an AJC opinion piece, two public health policy experts say these urban legends are often tangled up with racism and homophobia and detract from actual HIV awareness and sex education advocacy.

While we’re talking about communicable diseases, an old enemy has reared its head in Georgia. An unvaccinated Georgia State University student passed measles on to two other people, bringing the total measles cases in the state to 10.

Vaccination rates in Georgia have dropped over the years, while measles cases, though still rare, have risen.

LOOSENING THE BELT(LINE) The Beltline has changed Atlanta, and now its leaders want to keep the area affordable. The Atlanta Beltline has gotten fancier, and so have nearby rent prices. That makes it tough for small businesses to set up shop along the popular 22-mile corridor. To defray rising costs, the Beltline just launched a new Local Developer Incentive Fund.

The $2 million fund will supply grants from $150,000 to $500,000 and monitor affordability metrics.

If it’s successful, proponents say it could be a model for other Atlanta enterprises.

New real estate developments and businesses have flourished along the trail, and the Beltline already employs several housing affordability programs to keep costs down.

GA SENATORS WANT EXPLANATION FOR ICE DEATHS Two Georgia immigrants have died in ICE custody since May, and Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock want answers. The two Senators wrote a letter to top immigration officials inquiring about conditions inside detention facilities in Georgia and how the agency plans to prevent further fatalities.

At least 14 immigrants have died in ICE custody since January, with most between January and June. In the letter, Warnock and Ossoff claim this is “the highest number of deaths in the first six months of any year listed in ICE’s public records.”

Last month, Ossoff's office released dire results of an investigation into ICE facility conditions. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the findings "garbage."

PEOPLE AREN'T PLEASED ABOUT ATHENS HOTEL PLANS

The University of Georgia's President's House on Prince Avenue as photographed Thursday, Oct. 30, 2003. A developer wants to build a new luxury hotel on a five-acre property near a University of Georgia icon, and community members aren't having it. The hotel would abut the President's House, a historic 169-year-old mansion that used to house UGA leaders. Residents, preservationists and even R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, a close neighbor, say the plan is, in Stipe's words, a "money grab" that would upend the area.

ON THIS DATE Sept. 25, 1954

Covington agog over film, stars. This Georgia city took an undeclared holiday Friday when it became the focal point of what promises to be one of the outstanding movies of 1955 — Catherine Marshall's "A Man Called Peter." Hundreds of Covington citizens, dressed in simple fashions of the early 1930's became actors for a day when they took part in crowd scenes filmed at two churches here. "A Man Called Peter" was a huge success, and decades later, Covington made a name for itself again with "The Vampire Diaries," another well-loved project with decidedly different vibes.