A.M. ATL: Put rumors to rest

Morning, y’all! I forgot to welcome us into Libra season, which began Sept. 23. Libra is all about balance and harmony, which we could all use more of. Happy Birthday, Libra babies. Teach us your judicious ways.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! I forgot to welcome us into Libra season, which began Sept. 23. Libra is all about balance and harmony, which we could all use more of. Happy Birthday, Libra babies. Teach us your judicious ways.
Let’s get to it.
Don’t believe social media rumors, folks. Facebook and TikTok videos saying Atlanta is overridden with thousands of HIV cases — 20,000 in one erroneous claim — are completely false. Here are the facts:
🔎 READ MORE: Why these lies are so damaging and how to spot them
While we’re talking about communicable diseases, an old enemy has reared its head in Georgia. An unvaccinated Georgia State University student passed measles on to two other people, bringing the total measles cases in the state to 10.
Vaccination rates in Georgia have dropped over the years, while measles cases, though still rare, have risen.
🔎 READ MORE: Measles cases across the U.S.
Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.
The Atlanta Beltline has gotten fancier, and so have nearby rent prices. That makes it tough for small businesses to set up shop along the popular 22-mile corridor.
To defray rising costs, the Beltline just launched a new Local Developer Incentive Fund.
🔎 READ MORE: How the Beltline has changed the Atlanta skyline
Two Georgia immigrants have died in ICE custody since May, and Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock want answers.
💰 Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a prominent anti-abortion group, will sink $45 million into defeating Ossoff in next year’s Senate race.
⚡ Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage is seeking millions in tax breaks for a controversial College Park battery facility. The deal would save the company about $12 million in property taxes. Opponents of the facility say it’s a safety hazard and will lower property values.
The Association for the Study of African American Life and History — an organization founded more than 100 years ago by Carter G. Woodson — brought its annual convention to Atlanta this week.
Organizers say the conference’s theme, “African Americans and Labor,” will explore the ways work — whether free or unfree, skilled or unskilled, vocational or voluntary — has shaped Black life across centuries.
That reflection comes at a pivotal time for Black Americans, the AJC’s Ernie Suggs reports. According to seasonally adjusted data released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for Black workers rose to 7.5% in August, the highest since October 2021. By comparison, the overall unemployment rate stands at 4.3% and, for white Americans, 3.7%.
A developer wants to build a new luxury hotel on a five-acre property near a University of Georgia icon, and community members aren’t having it.
The hotel would abut the President’s House, a historic 169-year-old mansion that used to house UGA leaders.
Residents, preservationists and even R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, a close neighbor, say the plan is, in Stipe’s words, a “money grab” that would upend the area.
Ranking some of the best players who could appear in Atlanta in the World Cup
It’s not too early to start your obsession.
Behind the scenes of the Atlanta 50, AJC Food and Dining’s list of the best metro-area restaurants
Spoiler: They ate a lot of good food and made a lot of difficult choices.
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ co-director calls movie’s success ‘a little trippy’
Spare a thought for our A.M. ATL friend Tyler Estep, whose children have reportedly watched it about 40 times.
Wellness products to keep you feeling your best this fall
In this case, “feeling your best” is polite speak for “not sick as a dog.”
Sept. 25, 1954
Covington agog over film, stars. This Georgia city took an undeclared holiday Friday when it became the focal point of what promises to be one of the outstanding movies of 1955 — Catherine Marshall’s “A Man Called Peter.” Hundreds of Covington citizens, dressed in simple fashions of the early 1930’s became actors for a day when they took part in crowd scenes filmed at two churches here.
“A Man Called Peter” was a huge success, and decades later, Covington made a name for itself again with “The Vampire Diaries,” another well-loved project with decidedly different vibes.
I got to write “a historic” twice today, and if a single one of you sends me an email saying it’s “an historic,” I will scream. That’s not really a threat, since no one would hear me, but it would vex me all the same.
It’s not “an historic.” That is a relic likely from a time when people didn’t pronounce the “h,” thus necessitating the “an” that usually comes before a word beginning with a vowel or vowel sound.
Do you say ‘istoric? No? Then you wouldn’t write “an historic.” Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Until next time.