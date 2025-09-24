Atlanta United

Ranking some of the best players who could appear in Atlanta in World Cup

United States' Christian Pulisic (center) controls the ball during the first half of a friendly soccer match against Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jeff Dean/AP)
United States' Christian Pulisic (center) controls the ball during the first half of a friendly soccer match against Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jeff Dean/AP)
By
3 hours ago

The World Cup draw, when the teams will be placed into 12 groups of four, is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.

The actual schedule, when host cities such as Atlanta, which will have eight matches, is scheduled to come out some time after the draw.

Until then, it’s fun to imagine the teams and players that will come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED
Can Atlanta be the best version of itself for the FIFA World Cup?

Eighteen men’s national teams have qualified so far: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Paraguay, South Korea, Tunisia, United States, Uruguay and Uzbekistan.

Here are the 18 best players (in order), one from each national team that has qualified, who could appear in Atlanta:

Alphonso Davies

Age: 24

Country: Canada

Position/club: Left back/Bayern Munich

Appearances for country: 58

Among trophies won: Two-time CONCACAF player of the year, four-time Bundesliga team of the season.

Goals scored for country: 15

Country FIFA rank: 26

Comment: Davies would be ranked much higher but he is returning from an ACL injury suffered last year.

Omar Alderete

Age: 28

Country: Paraguay

Position/club: Centerback/Sunderland

Appearances for country: 31

Among trophies won: Swiss League team of the year

Goals scored for country: 3

Country FIFA rank: 37

Abdukodir Khusanov

Age: 21

Country: Uzbekistan

Position/club: Central defender/Manchester City

Appearances for country: 22

Among trophies won: Under-20 Asian Cup champion

Goals scored for country: 0

Country FIFA rank: 54

Ellyes Skhiri

Age: 30

Country: Tunisia

Position/club: Central midfield/Eintracht Frankfurt

Appearances for country: 70

Among trophies won: Tunisian player of the year

Goals scored for country: 3

Country FIFA rank: 46

Jackson Irvine

Age: 32

Country: Australia

Position/club: Central midfield/St. Pauli

Appearances for country: 76

Among trophies won: Bundesliga II champ, Scottish Premiership champ, Australian men’s player of the year.

Goals scored for country: 11

Country FIFA rank: 25

Musa Al-Taamari

Age: 28

Country: Jordan

Position/club: Right wing/Rennes

Appearances for country: 70

Among trophies won: Asian Cup runner-up, Asian Cup team of the tournament.

Goals scored for country: 21

Country FIFA rank: 62

Mehdi Taremi

Age: 33

Country: Iran

Position/club: Striker/Olympiakos

Appearances for country: 100

Among trophies won: Three-time Portuguese Cup winner, UEFA Champions League runner-up, two-time Iranian player of the year.

Goals scored for country: 57

Country FIFA rank: 21

Kaoru Mitoma

Age: 28

Country: Japan

Position/club: Left win/Brighton & Hove Albion

Appearances for country: 29

Among trophies won: Japan League champ, Emperor’s Cup, Japanese Super cup

Goals scored for country: 8

Country FIFA rank: 19

Chris Wood

Age: 33

Country: New Zealand

Position/club: Striker/Nottingham Forest

Appearances for country: 84

Among trophies won: Championship winner, Championship runner-up, Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup

Goals scored for country: 44

Country FIFA rank: 83

Moises Caicedo

Age: 23

Country: Ecuador

Position/club: Central midfield/Chelsea

Appearances for country: 56

Among trophies won: UEFA Conference League, Club World Cup, Under-20 Copa Libertadores

Goals scored for country: 3

Country FIFA rank: 24

Raul Jimenez

Age: 34

Country: Mexico

Position/club: Striker/Fulham

Appearances for country: 119

Among trophies won: Two-time Gold Cup champ, CONCACAF Nations League, CONCACAF Nations League Finals best player

Goals scored for country: 42

Country FIFA rank: 14

Christian Pulisic

Age: 27

Country: U.S.

Position/club: Right wing/A.C. Milan

Appearances for country: 80

Among trophies won: Three-time CONCACAF Nations League winner, four-time U.S. player of the year

Goals scored for country: 32

Country FIFA rank: 16

Son Heung-min

Age: 33

Country: South Korea

Position/club: Left wing/LAFC

Appearances for country: 135

Among trophies won: UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League runner-up, Asian Cup runner-up

Goals scored for country: 51

Country FIFA rank: 23

Luis Díaz

Age: 28

Country: Colombia

Position/club: Left wing/Bayern Munich

Appearances for country: 66

Among trophies won: Premier League champ, FA Cup, Copa Colombia, Copa America runner-up

Goals scored for country: 19

Country FIFA rank: 13

Achraf Hakimi

Age: 26

Country: Morocco

Position/club: Right fullback/Paris Saint-Germain

Appearances for country: 86

Among trophies won: UEFA Champions League winner, Olympic Bronze Medal, Serie A champ

Goals scored for country: 11

Country FIFA rank: 11

Federico Valverde

Age: 27

Country: Uruguay

Position/club: Central midfield/Real Madrid

Appearances for country: 71

Among trophies won: Three-time La Liga champ, two-time UEFA Champions League winner, two-time Club World Cup winner

Goals scored for country: 8

Country FIFA rank: 15

Vinicius Junior

Age: 25

Country: Brazil

Position/club: Left wing/Real Madrid

Appearances for country: 41

Among trophies won: Three-time La Liga champ, two-time UEFA Champions League winner, two-time Club World Cup winner, Copa America runner-up

Goals scored for country: 7

Country FIFA rank: 6

Lionel Messi

Age: 38

Country: Argentina

Position/club: Right wing/Inter Miami

Appearances for country: 194

Among trophies won: World Cup winner, eight-time FIFA world player of the year, 10-time La Liga winner

Goals scored for country: 114

Country FIFA rank: 3

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta United

2 Atlanta United players have different results with national teams

Almirón, Gregersen, Berrocal sparkle as bright spots for Atlanta United

Atlanta United draws, again, this time with San Diego

Keep Reading

2 Atlanta United players have different results with national teams

Almirón, Gregersen, Berrocal sparkle as bright spots for Atlanta United

Atlanta United might use new faces, new tactics Saturday against San Diego

Featured

0001339751

Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants