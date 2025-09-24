Politics
Politics

Anti-abortion group to spend $4.5M against Ossoff

Organization zeroes in on GOP-leaning voters in Savannah, Augusta, Columbus and north Georgia ahead of the midterm election.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga, has long criticized the state's anti-abortion law. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga, has long criticized the state's anti-abortion law. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
5 hours ago

One of the nation’s most prominent anti-abortion organizations plans to spend $4.5 million to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said Wednesday it will bankroll a digital ad campaign, direct mail and early vote outreach targeting 1 million voters before Election Day.

Field operations will concentrate in Savannah, Augusta, Columbus and parts of North Georgia, with an emphasis on voters who often skip midterm elections.

ExploreElection 2026: Who is running for office in Georgia

“Our Georgia team is organized, energized and America’s premier pro life field program is ready to make 1 million visits to voters over the next 13 months to expose the truth about Ossoff, stop him from being reelected and flip this seat pro life again,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group’s president.

Ossoff has long criticized Georgia’s anti-abortion law, which bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, which typically occurs around six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.

He also convened hearings on the law and recently released a survey of obstetricians who reported delaying care because of ambiguities in the statute.

His top Republican challengers — U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, along with former football coach Derek Dooley — each support new abortion restrictions permitted after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The multimillion-dollar campaign underscores how abortion remains an important issue in Georgia’s Senate race.

Although Democrats hope to energize voters by emphasizing support for abortion rights, conservative groups are pouring resources into mobilizing Georgians who could be driven to the polls to defeat them.

Ossoff spokeswoman Ellie Dougherty said the new multimillion-dollar spend is a sign that Republicans will continue to “further rip away women’s health care access at every turn.”

“The Ossoff campaign is building unstoppable momentum to win next November and stop the GOP’s methodical anti-abortion efforts in its tracks,” she said.

It’s also the latest major investment targeting Ossoff, one of the most prolific fundraisers in modern politics.

It follows a $5 million ad blitz launched earlier this year by an outside group aligned with the Senate Leadership Fund, the GOP’s chief Senate super PAC.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast interviewed U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, pictured speaking at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon in Columbus in August. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Ossoff says Republican opponents ‘own’ looming Medicaid cuts

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said his Republican challengers for U.S. Senate must explain their support for Medicaid cuts found in the "big, beautiful bill."

How the shadow of 2020 is shaping Georgia’s race for governor

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan are trying to chart a middle course to the Governor's Mansion in 2026. Will it work?

State Rep. Emory Dunahoo won’t run for reelection in 2026

State Rep. Emory Dunahoo, a Republican from near Gainesville, said he is not running for reelection next year, citing personal health concerns.

The Latest

Georgia Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gainesville, announced Wednesday he would not seek reelection in 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

State Rep. Emory Dunahoo won’t run for reelection in 2026

OPINION

Looming Medicaid cuts bring early political peril for Republicans

Republican wins runoff in north-metro state Senate special election

Featured

The University of Georgia's President's House on Prince Avenue as photographed Thursday, Oct. 30, 2003. A developer wants to build a hotel on the five-acre property in Athens. (Bita Honarvar/AJC file)

Credit: AJC staff

Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

A developer aims to build an Athens hotel behind a storied mansion that housed University of Georgia presidents. Neighbors, including R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, are pushing back.

Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says

Sloppy electrical work by an Atlanta contractor caused a worker’s electrocution at a massive data center under construction in Fayetteville, his parents allege in a lawsuit.

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants

The Atlanta 50 is back. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis guide you to where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for the best metro restaurants.