“Our Georgia team is organized, energized and America’s premier pro life field program is ready to make 1 million visits to voters over the next 13 months to expose the truth about Ossoff, stop him from being reelected and flip this seat pro life again,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group’s president.

Ossoff has long criticized Georgia’s anti-abortion law, which bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, which typically occurs around six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. He also convened hearings on the law and recently released a survey of obstetricians who reported delaying care because of ambiguities in the statute.

His top Republican challengers — U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, along with former football coach Derek Dooley — each support new abortion restrictions permitted after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The multimillion-dollar campaign underscores how abortion remains an important issue in Georgia’s Senate race.

Although Democrats hope to energize voters by emphasizing support for abortion rights, conservative groups are pouring resources into mobilizing Georgians who could be driven to the polls to defeat them.

Ossoff spokeswoman Ellie Dougherty said the new multimillion-dollar spend is a sign that Republicans will continue to “further rip away women’s health care access at every turn.”

“The Ossoff campaign is building unstoppable momentum to win next November and stop the GOP’s methodical anti-abortion efforts in its tracks,” she said.

It’s also the latest major investment targeting Ossoff, one of the most prolific fundraisers in modern politics.

It follows a $5 million ad blitz launched earlier this year by an outside group aligned with the Senate Leadership Fund, the GOP’s chief Senate super PAC.