Atlanta does not have an HIV outbreak despite misinformation on social media

This kind of thinking, which is fueled by a lack of education and reluctance to openly discuss HIV, makes it harder for people to seek testing, treatment or prevention without shame.

“Sadly, people are still dying because of stigma,” Humberto Posada-Orozco, an HIV advocate from North Georgia, shared with us. “It stops people from taking their medication because of the fear of disclosing their status.”

When we treat HIV as a moral failing instead of a public health issue, we undermine the very strategies that have brought us closer than ever to ending the epidemic.

Cuts and layoffs at the CDC, including dismantling the Division of HIV Prevention, erode our ability to track real HIV trends and correct false claims. Misinformation will only surge with weakened public health systems.

These cuts also jeopardize access to proven strategies like PrEP and PEP, which prevent HIV, and U=U, which educates the public that people with HIV who are virally suppressed cannot pass the virus to others. This anti-science mentality stops our ability to track health equity, particularly for Black, Latinx and trans communities, despite the fact that we know these communities are most impacted by barriers to prevention and care.

