Behind the scenes: A Q&A about the making of the Atlanta 50

Is there a specific dish that still stands out from the hundreds you consumed?

Ligaya: Can I name more than one? The foie gras parfait at Atlas is a build-your-own fancy toast adventure. For seafood: Kimball House’s hama hama clam tartine. Two salads at Southern Belle: the juiciest-ever peach caprese and a deconstructed Caesar that featured a grilled head of romaine wrapped in Georgia wagyu beef carpaccio, cloaked in bagna cauda foam and topped with fried white anchovies and Parmesan tuilles. So good! Just thinking about pasta at BoccaLupo makes me dreamy. For dessert, it would be the roasted sesame ice cream with miso rum caramel, satsumaimo and puffed rice at Mujo. What a combination of flavors, textures and temperatures — and so beautiful. Also, La Semilla’s plant-based guava flan with caramel sauce rivals any version made with milk and eggs.

Henri: I still think about the sawagani at Omakase Table, a small freshwater crab that was deep-fried and served whole. It looked so lifelike, about the size of a fiddler crab, and you just pop it in your mouth like a piece of popcorn. The warm cheesecake at Aria blew me away — it’s one of those dishes you must eat right in the moment, because it’s never going to taste the same once it cools off. The crispy panisse and the frites at Madeira Park are both amazing; you’d think we would have already achieved peak french fry, but somehow, they’ve taken theirs to another level. The Porter Beer Bar’s Philly-style pork sandwich is one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever eaten, though it’s extremely spicy, so it’s not for everyone. And there was an incredible beet dish on Yuji’s menu that was almost like braised beef; it was called simply “roasted vegetables” on the menu, but it was maybe the best meat substitute I’ve ever tried.

