‘KPop Demon Hunters’ co-director dubs success ‘a little trippy’

"KPop Demon Hunters" co-director Chris Appelhans will be at SCAD AnimationFest on Saturday at 5 p.m. (Courtesy of Netflix)

He will be telling his story Saturday at the Savannah College of Art and Design AnimationFest in Atlanta. The festival, which will run from Thursday to Saturday, also features panels on the making of “Predator: Killer of Killers”; a celebration of the show “Phineas and Ferb”; and adapting novels and comics for a global audience.

“It’s a little trippy,” he said. “It’s sort of meta. In the movie, there’s this competition between Huntr/x and Saja Boys for the top spot on the charts. For the past couple of months, it’s actually been happening! What in the world?”

Chris Appelhans, a co-director for the film, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a recent interview that the film’s massive success has been nothing short of “surreal.”

The animated film about Huntr/x — a female K-pop trio who are secret guardians of the world, battling rival boy band the Saja Boys — quickly became Netflix’s most popular movie ever. Three months after its release, it remains near the top of the Netflix top global top 10 while seven of its song dominate the Billboard Hot 100. “Golden” has been No.1 for six weeks.

Maggie Kang, a Korean Canadian film director, came up with the concept of “KPop Demon Hunters” several years ago as an homage to her Korean culture and her love of K-pop. Appelhans, who wrote and directed the 2021 animated film “Wish Dragon,” came in to help her with the script and the music.

“I grew up as a classically trained musician and songwriter,” he said. “It was a fork in the road moment. In college, I chose the art school path into film. But there was always this ‘what if’ in the back of my mind with music.”

So when Kang pitched “KPop Demon Hunters” to Appelhans, he quickly got excited.