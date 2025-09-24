Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

Athens residents packed an Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 to discuss a proposed hotel. Parker Henderson of Hilton's Graduate division of hotels is at the podium. (Rebecca McCarthy for the AJC)

Asking for a variance to create something eight times larger than what the requested commercial neighborhood zoning allows shows that Payne isn’t interested in preservation, “he’s interested in making big bank,” says Blair Dorminey, who lives a block from the President’s House. “You would be awarding a windfall of profit to an outside developer.”

Jason Taylor, president of the Boulevard Neighborhood Association, says his organization worries about the proposed scale of the hotel, as well as the associated noise, traffic problems and excessive stormwater the hotel could produce.

Across Prince Avenue, the trustees of the Historic Cobbham Foundation have several recommendations for Payne: Downsize the project to 30,000–37,800 square feet, protect green space and historic resources through easements, and mitigate traffic. Doing these things will “avoid setting an outsized precedent for future planned developments in Athens,” the foundation says.

Athens does need “hundreds” more hotel rooms, according to Katie Williams, head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. There’s a new arena bringing in bigger ticket entertainers, more people want to attend UGA athletic events and soon there will be a new medical school. But she’s not endorsing the proposed hotel, nor its location.

