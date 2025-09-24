Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

Asking for a variance to create something eight times larger than what the requested commercial neighborhood zoning allows shows that Payne isn’t interested in preservation, “he’s interested in making big bank,” says Blair Dorminey, who lives a block from the President’s House. “You would be awarding a windfall of profit to an outside developer.”
Jason Taylor, president of the Boulevard Neighborhood Association, says his organization worries about the proposed scale of the hotel, as well as the associated noise, traffic problems and excessive stormwater the hotel could produce.
Across Prince Avenue, the trustees of the Historic Cobbham Foundation have several recommendations for Payne: Downsize the project to 30,000–37,800 square feet, protect green space and historic resources through easements, and mitigate traffic. Doing these things will “avoid setting an outsized precedent for future planned developments in Athens,” the foundation says.
Athens does need “hundreds” more hotel rooms, according to Katie Williams, head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. There’s a new arena bringing in bigger ticket entertainers, more people want to attend UGA athletic events and soon there will be a new medical school. But she’s not endorsing the proposed hotel, nor its location.
Asking for a variance to create something eight times larger than what the requested commercial neighborhood zoning allows shows that Payne isn’t interested in preservation, “he’s interested in making big bank,” says Blair Dorminey, who lives a block from the President’s House. “You would be awarding a windfall of profit to an outside developer.”
Jason Taylor, president of the Boulevard Neighborhood Association, says his organization worries about the proposed scale of the hotel, as well as the associated noise, traffic problems and excessive stormwater the hotel could produce.
Across Prince Avenue, the trustees of the Historic Cobbham Foundation have several recommendations for Payne: Downsize the project to 30,000–37,800 square feet, protect green space and historic resources through easements, and mitigate traffic. Doing these things will “avoid setting an outsized precedent for future planned developments in Athens,” the foundation says.
Athens does need “hundreds” more hotel rooms, according to Katie Williams, head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. There’s a new arena bringing in bigger ticket entertainers, more people want to attend UGA athletic events and soon there will be a new medical school. But she’s not endorsing the proposed hotel, nor its location.
After 1949, most UGA presidents lived in the house with their families during their tenures. Bess Aderhold, whose husband O.C. was president from 1950 until 1967, used to invite freshmen students and their families into the house for a party every school year. For decades, presidents held receptions there for new faculty members, pregame activities for football fans, Arts & Sciences faculty members and campus visitors. There were dinners for members of the UGA Athletic Association, the UGA Research Foundation, the Arch Foundation and high-ticket donors.
“I’d like to know how much money we raised in that house,” former president Michael Adams has said. Adams moved out of the President’s House before leaving office, tired of living in a “fishbowl.”
After 1949, most UGA presidents lived in the house with their families during their tenures. Bess Aderhold, whose husband O.C. was president from 1950 until 1967, used to invite freshmen students and their families into the house for a party every school year. For decades, presidents held receptions there for new faculty members, pregame activities for football fans, Arts & Sciences faculty members and campus visitors. There were dinners for members of the UGA Athletic Association, the UGA Research Foundation, the Arch Foundation and high-ticket donors.
“I’d like to know how much money we raised in that house,” former president Michael Adams has said. Adams moved out of the President’s House before leaving office, tired of living in a “fishbowl.”
UGA officials say it needs a new HVAC system and other work. In 2009, records show, the university spent $220,000 tending to the house and grounds. In 2010, the President’s House got a $950,000 makeover, which included installing an elevator, renovating the kitchen and making other parts of the house handicap accessible.
UGA officials say it needs a new HVAC system and other work. In 2009, records show, the university spent $220,000 tending to the house and grounds. In 2010, the President’s House got a $950,000 makeover, which included installing an elevator, renovating the kitchen and making other parts of the house handicap accessible.