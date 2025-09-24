Commercial rents keep rising along the Beltline. This fund could help.

“There isn’t a national playbook on this,” Kelvin Collins, the Beltline’s vice president of economic development, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are writing the script as we go along.”

Beltline officials said the fund is designed to counteract increasing commercial rent costs that act as a barrier to small businesses along the popular 22-mile trail loop . It is also a pilot program that, if successful, could serve as a model for the rest of Atlanta.

An aerial view illustrates how the real estate landscape has transformed near the Old Fourth Ward Park on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. A new report reveals significant changes in the neighborhoods surrounding the Old Fourth Ward area from 1980 to 2020. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Some Atlanta neighborhoods have been transformed by development that runs along the trail, creating new skylines filled with apartments, hotels, office buildings and shopping centers. In other areas, real estate speculation fueled by a nearby Beltline path has stoked fears of gentrification.

The Beltline has multiple programs targeting housing affordability, many of which mirror federal initiatives. For example, new residential projects near the trail must have a certain percentage of units set aside at rents below market rate based on the area median income, a metric used for federal affordable housing programs.

