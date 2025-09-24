Measles spreads from Georgia State student to three others

The CDC says there have been 1,514 measles cases reported in the U.S. as of Tuesday, including a large outbreak in west Texas and New Mexico in April that led to the deaths of two unvaccinated children and an unvaccinated adult. (Brandon Bell/TNS 2025)

Measles has spread from an unvaccinated Georgia State University student to three other people, bringing the total cases reported in Georgia this year to 10.

Three “close contacts” — two who were unvaccinated and one with an unknown vaccination status — got measles from the student, according to a press release from the state Department of Public Health. The three new patients are isolating at home.

Measles is highly contagious and can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has been there. In a group of unprotected people, 9 in 10 of those exposed will be infected.

Earlier this month, the DPH reported that an unvaccinated person had measles who had spent time on the Georgia State campus; at Inter Atlanta FC soccer practices and games; and at a Sweetgreen restaurant at Ponce City Market.

The initial case prompted a large contact tracing effort by the Fulton County Board of Health and DPH that had identified 268 close contacts of the student as of Tuesday. Seven are enrolled in “active monitoring.”