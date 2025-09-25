Company seeks millions in tax breaks for controversial battery facility

College Park resident Mose James IV is fighting against a battery storage facility that is planned for the land behind him, where he played as a child. Photographed on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Ben Gray/AJC)

Opponents of the proposed energy storage facility in College Park say their elected officials are not on their side.

The proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility, which has alarmed residents over fire and safety concerns, is proposed for a vacant, wooded property near the city of South Fulton.

College Park officials were set to consider millions of dollars in tax breaks for construction of a controversial battery storage facility earlier this month before the item was abruptly pulled from the city development authority agenda without explanation.

College Park resident Mose James IV is in the backyard of Carmen Miller's property. Her land is steps from where NextEra plans to build a battery storage facility on the 62-acre site. (Adrianne Murchison)

Representatives of NextEra did not address questions from the AJC about the tax abatement proposal.

NextEra has said it strives through its projects “to contribute to a sustainable future while creating jobs, economic growth and tax revenue that goes directly to supporting local schools, infrastructure and programs.”

Hooker did not respond to a question about how the facility will benefit the city. He also referred that question to another attorney.

Brian Hooker, executive director of the development authority and interim economic development director for the city of College Park, referred questions about the tax abatement to the authority’s attorney, LaTonya Nix Wiley. She did not answer whether the authority will consider the tax abatement at a later date.

Brian Hooker, executive director of the development authority and interim economic development director for the city of College Park, referred questions about the tax abatement to the authority’s attorney, LaTonya Nix Wiley. She did not answer whether the authority will consider the tax abatement at a later date.

“That excites no one,” said city resident Sherry Godfrey, referring to the proposed tax abatement. “We just see it as more manipulation and taking advantage of constituents.”

Opponents of the plant say it would hurt property values of nearby homes, and they view the proposed tax abatement as evidence that their city government is not on their side.

The deal would save Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage about $12 million in property taxes over a 10-year period, and provide a $725,000 fee to the development authority.

A draft of the proposed agreement, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through the Georgia Open Records Act, lays out a $400 million “bonds for title” deal between the development authority and Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, which would operate the facility.

The College Park City Council rejected a rezoning of the property for the project in August 2023. At that point, residents believed the issue was dead.

The College Park City Council rejected a rezoning of the property for the project in August 2023. At that point, residents believed the issue was dead.

But seven months later, in March 2024, a rezoning proposal was added to the meeting agenda at the last minute and passed without public discussion. The City Council also voted to accept a $1.6 million payment from NextEra at the same meeting. The Georgia Attorney General's Office investigated whether College Park's zoning approval complied with the Open Meetings Act after receiving complaints from residents and College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom. The mayor also said the company's payment to the city seemed improper.

When asked about the findings on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Attorney General Chris Carr said: "As it relates to the Open Meetings Act, this is an ongoing matter." She said attorneys with the office "are still actively working on this file" but did not explain what the office has done or specifically why the matter has not been resolved a year and a half after the rezoning took place.

During the meeting in which the City Council approved the surprise rezoning and the payment from NextEra, then-City Manager Emmanuel Adediran — under questioning from the mayor — said Councilman Roderick Gay brought him the matter of the $1.6 million payment. Adediran added that he was asked to add it to that night’s meeting agenda.