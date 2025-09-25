Ossoff and Warnock push ICE on immigrant deaths in Georgia

Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff (left) and Raphael Warnock wrote to Trump immigration officials, wanting to know the details around the deaths of two immigrants in ICE custody. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Two Georgia immigrants have died in custody since May.

The senators’ letter, directed to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons, also took the administration to task for delays in publicly reporting immigrant detainees’ deaths.

Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Trump administration’s top immigration officials to inquire about conditions inside detention facilities in Georgia and their plans to prevent further fatalities.

Following the deaths earlier this year of two individuals in immigration custody in Georgia, the state’s two U.S. senators are seeking answers.

“We write with serious alarm regarding the rise in the number of deaths in (ICE) custody nationwide. We are especially concerned by the deaths of two individuals in ICE custody in Georgia this year,” the senators wrote.

“DHS must address safety and conditions within detention facilities in Georgia and across the country to prevent more deaths in its custody.”

DHS criticized the senators in a statement shared to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Senators Ossoff and Warnock stayed quiet as the Biden administration lost 450,000 unaccompanied migrant children and opened our border to terrorists and gang members. Their silence on the demonization of federal law enforcement by their colleagues is equally as deafening,” an agency spokesperson said. “All in-custody deaths are tragic, taken seriously, and are thoroughly investigated by law enforcement. ICE takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously.”