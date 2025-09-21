Fall in Georgia is gorgeous with its golden leaves, crisp mornings and cozy evenings — but it also comes with pollen, mold and a spike in seasonal colds and flu.

If you’re sniffling, have dry skin or just trying to keep your energy up as the weather shifts, a few smart wellness picks can make the transition a little easier.

Here are 21 seasonal essentials worth adding to your wellness tool kit so you can move into fall feeling balanced and resilient.